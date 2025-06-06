New York Giants 2025 Training Camp Preview: LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
This offseason, the Giants signed linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles from the San Francisco 49ers to fill that same role.
Flannigan-Fowles was a crucial part (and one of the lone bright spots) of the 49ers special teams unit in 2024.
He entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers out of Arizona. The 49ers released the 6-foot-2, 223-pounder on February 18 as part of a cap savings move.
Flannigan-Fowles has appeared in 73 NFL regular-season games, with seven starts, and has 96 tackles (54 solo), six tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception. The interception came in 2024, a season in which he started a career-high three games.
Flannigan-Fowles’s bread-and-butter is special teams. He’s posted 24 solo special teams tackles and 21 assists and has a forced fumble as part of his stats. He’s also finished second on the 49ers in special teams tackles three times during his career, in 2020, 2021, and 2022.
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 210
EXP: 6 Years
School: Arizona
How Acquired: UFA-’25
2024 in Review
Flannigan-Fowles played sparingly defensively in 2024 after the first month of the season, playing no defensive snaps from Weeks 5 - 14.
The special teams contributions never stopped for Flannigan-Fowles, though, as he ended up playing the seventh-most special teams snaps on the team despite missing five games during the year.
His defensive film from last year leaves a lot to be desired, but the entire defense was lackluster. Still, the Giants didn’t bring him in necessarily because of his defensive film.
Contract/Cap Info
Flannigan-Fowles signed a one-year contract worth a total of $1,337,500, with $442,500 guaranteed this offseason.
If he doesn’t make the roster, the Giants will save $755,000 in cap space and take a dead cap penalty of $442,500.
2025 Preview
This summer, Flannigan-Fowles will need to focus on just making the final roster this preseason by showing he can be a contributor defensively while also anchoring the special teams unit.
The Giants linebacker room isn’t too intimidating of a spot right now, considering it’s made up of bottom-of-the-roster veterans or young pieces around Bobby Okereke.
The path to the roster is there for Flannigan-Fowles if he can make an impression over the next few months.
