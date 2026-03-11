Bears Radio Analyst Reveals What Giants Are Getting in LB Tremaine Edmunds

The New York Giants are expected to sign linebacker Tremaine Edmunds when the new league year begins on Wednesday.

Edmunds has eight years of NFL experience, five with the Buffalo Bills and three with the Chicago Bears, where he made an impression as one of the top linebackers in the league.

Former Bears offensive lineman and current radio analyst Tom Thayer spoke about Edmunds on the Big Blue Breakdown podcast and had nothing but great things to say about him.

"He's a football asset. He can play every linebacker position. He can play first, second, and third down. He's great in the locker room. He's even better on the practice field, and he's great in the meeting room," Thayer said.

"And it's all the essential elements that you need to go out and have a game day performer. He's been an outdoor player his whole NFL career. So whether you have inclement weather, the hottest of the hottest, the coldest of the coldest, he knows how to be prepared for those moments. So I was sorry to see him go."

Edmunds Brings Professionalism to Giants Defense

Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) during the second half at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The Giants needed a linebacker after cutting Bobby Okereke earlier in the offseason. They are getting a plug-and-play replacement with Edmunds, who brings several years of experience with him to the Giants' defense.

Edmunds has recorded at least 100 tackles in each of his first eight seasons with the Bills and Bears, and he has been consistent in other areas as well. He was able to bring the rebuilding Bears into a playoff team and he will have the same opportunity to do that for the Giants.

"The neat thing about him this year is he got to be a big part of the culture change in the locker room, in the building, on the practice field, in the meeting room, everything that Ben was requiring out of you, he fit in perfectly," Thayer said.

"And so that's what I liked about Tremaine, is the fact that Dennis Allen came here, kind of figure out a role for him on, you know, Dennis Allen's defense. He was able to flourish in it."

Defenses on the Baltimore Ravens for the past 18 years under head coach John Harbaugh always had a middle linebacker that was dominant on the field.

The Giants believe that can be Edmunds in this new scenario. The hope is that he can help the Giants get back to the postseason for the first time since 2022.