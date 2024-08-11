New York Giants Are Done Being Pushovers
There’s an old saying that “Nice guys finish last.” And for the New York Giants, who last year might have been a little too nice for their own good, that message has been received loud and clear.
The Giants are coming off a very physical, yet key week of building in their scrimmages and preseason win over the Detroit Lions.
Whereas last year, the Giants were literally pushovers against Dan Campbell’s gritty Liosn team, this year, the Giants aimed to stand up to the bullies, all the while kicking butt and taking names.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who tries to keep things real, was asked about the roster’s personality shift, from a hapless bunch to a group that will scratch and claw their way at an opponent.
“I think we have a lot of changes. Each year is different. Different players at different spots. We have players that have been here. We have different coaches. I would say we've put a high premium on that,” he said.
Daboll has downplayed this, but the changes he made to the team's practices are a big reason the Giants have looked and played much tougher this summer.
Whereas last year, the team rarely did 11-on-11 drills in the spring and early parts of camp, favoring the “softer” 7-on-7s to keep the team healthy at the starting line, this year, Daboll has all but thrown 7-on-7s out the window, which has allowed the Giants to do more work together as an 11-man unit, the way football is meant to be played.
“You're constantly reinforcing things that you're looking for from your team,” he said. “I would say from a foundational aspect. And this is a tough game. I think you have to be mentally and physically tough. I think we've added a lot of new pieces in our building that have helped contribute to that.”
While the Giants are off to a good start, Daboll said it’s important for the team and the coaches to not rest on their laurels and to continue playing their games, be they preseason or regular season, with a slight edge that conveys to opponents that they’re not about to have an easy time of things.
“We need to continue to build on that. We need to continue to lean on the physical aspect of our game,” he said. “(It) Starts in the trenches…whether it was in a kicking game, whether it was safeties coming down on force or taking on guards or receivers ... you're constantly reinforcing that element to your players, which is something I think we all could have been better with. And we're trying to do that.”