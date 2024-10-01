New York Giants Class of 2024 Report Card
Unfortunately, the New York Giants are one month into the 2024 season and are sitting with a 1-3 record and in last place in the NFC East, leading many to believe it'll be another long season in store.
Despite this, one of the few bright spots on the team has been their 2024 rookie class. General manager Joe Schoen has taken some flak for his previous first two drafts with the Giants, but many already believe the 2024 draftees are the best out of the three classes.
Led by star wide receiver Malik Nabers, the Giants' rookie class has been very involved just four games into their young careers. That said, here's how each newcomer has performed so far this season.
WR Malik Nabers: A
The Giants' first-round pick garnered a considerable amount of buzz throughout the offseason, and so far, he’s lived up to the hype, showing he’s amongst the best receivers in the league.
Nabers has caught 35 passes for 386 yards and three touchdowns through four games. To put this into perspective, Odell Beckham Jr had 18 catches for 262 yards and three touchdowns in his first four games with the Giants.
Nabers has begun to break records, becoming the youngest wide receiver in NFL history to have a multi-touchdown game. He also became the first player in league history to record 20+ receptions, 250+ receiving yards, and 3+ touchdowns in his first three career games.
If there’s one tiny criticism regarding Nabers’s game, it’s been dropped passes. Per Pro Football Focus, Nabers has two dropped passes, each coming at a critical time within the season's first two games. Nabers has cleaned that up.
He's been the focal point of the Giants' offense thus far and, barring any injuries, will continue to dominate.
S Tyler Nubin: B+
Tyler Nubin was deemed a ballhawk when coming out of the University of Minnesota. He doesn’t have an interception or a pass breakup yet, but he’s recorded 21 tackles (eight against the run game), fourth on the team. He also has one forced fumble and has yet to miss a defensive snap.
Nubin hasn't been able to make a play on the ball just yet, considering the Giants' defense is set on preventing big plays and keeping everything in front of them. He has shown the look of the ideal safety, one who can finish with force and run to the ball. When he hits, he does so with a blend of discipline and aggression.
Nubin is still cutting his teeth on taking angles in deep coverage, but the arrow is pointing up for him.
CB Andru Phillips: A
The Giants likely found their nickel cornerback for the foreseeable future in Phillips. He's been a spark on defense so far, totaling 17 tackles, three tackles for a loss, one sack and one forced fumble. Phillips' best performance came in Week 2 at Washington, where he had 12 tackles, two tackles for a loss, and one sack.
He's been physical in the run game and has allowed just 15 yards in coverage. Phillips injured his calf early in Week 3 and missed last week’s game against the Cowboys due to the short turnaround time.
However, when he's back healthy, Phillips, who has an overall 79.6 coverage rating that puts him eleventh among slot cornerbacks league-wide and has a minimum of 20 coverage snaps from the slot, is definitely a bright spot for the Giants’ defense.
TE Theo Johnson: C
The athletic prospect from Penn State, Johnson, hasn't had much chance to affect the passing game yet. The Giants haven't gotten any tight ends involved yet, as Johnson has only caught three passes for 37 yards in four games.
That’s not necessarily his fault, though. The coaches seem intent on getting Johnson involved rather than letting him cut his teeth in select packages.
The one knock on Johnson's game early on his drops. Johnson’s two drops this season are tied with six other tight ends league-wide for the lead. Johnson will get better with more reps, but right now, he’s far from being close to a finished product.
RB Tyrone Tracy, Jr.: C
Tyrone Tracy, Jr.'s skillset presents an exciting opportunity for the Giants offense to get creative. His background as a wide receiver has seen him split out wide on some plays, and he has impacted the passing game. Tracy has rushed for just 29 yards on 12 carries, adding 41 yards through the air on four catches.
He's also shared kick return duties with fellow running back Eric Gray, totaling 61 yards on three returns. He hasn't gotten many carries in the run game due to Devin Singletary taking the lead role, but he's been the team's RB2 so far and should see his usage increased as the season goes on.
LB Darius Muasau: Incomplete
Muasau got the start in Week 1 at inside linebacker when Micah McFadden. In 45 defensive snaps, he recorded five tackles and had one miss. Then, an injury combined with McFadden’s return to health saw Muasau’s defensive snaps drop. He missed Week 2 with an injury.
In Week 3, he only saw three defensive snaps coming in coverage, and last week against the Cowboys, Muasau’s snaps were limited to special teams, where he’s yet to record a tackle.
Defensively speaking, Muasau is still trying to master the art of taking correct angles at the much faster pro level. Regardless, he is still thought of enough to be given a game-day suit, and with time, he could develop into a solid sub-package contributor.