New York Giants Defense Remains In Search of Interceptions
This season, NFL defenses have intercepted 195 passes. Of that total, the New York Giants have contributed just one, tying them with the Cleveland Browns for the lowest number in the league.
That’s a far cry from the first two years under head coach Brian Daboll when the Giants posted six picks in 2022 and a league-leading 18 (tied with the Ravens and Saints) in 2023.
To make matters worse for the 2024 Giants, who one would think would have more interceptions given how they lead the league in sacks and pressures, they haven’t had an interception in eight straight games.
So what gives?
“(Opposing teams) are just throwing good balls. We're not getting to them. That's the best way I can answer that,” said defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II.
The stat is definitely a bug in the craw of defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, who said he doesn’t think the defense has created enough opportunities to be in a position to pick off the ball but notes that while he’d like to see more takeaways through the air, the sacks are just as big of a deal.
“I would say that's a major point of emphasis. I mean, I'd agree with you. You would think if you're able to affect,” Bowen said about the lack of interceptions.
“But again, if you're getting the sack numbers, they're not putting it up in the air either. So hopefully, we can take advantage of those times where we're able to get some pressure, get them off the spot, make them uncomfortable back there. If there are opportunities that aren't great throws, we can take advantage of them.”
Bowen said it all starts with stopping the run on early downs, something the Giants haven’t had much success with lately. The Giants' run defense has allowed opponents 142.6 rushing yards per game, putting them 29th in the league.
But in their last three games, opponents have averaged a whipping 195 rushing yards per game, dead last among the 32 NFL teams.
Stopping the run, Bowen surmised, should create more opportunities for opponents to throw the ball. And the more they have to throw the ball, the more opportunity to snap that eight-game slide without an interception.
“We got to get them in some passing situations–get in some favorable situations for us where we can rush, we can cover,” Bowen said.
“Play with vision, affect the quarterback. Continue to make the plays that are there. Hopefully get some balls tipped in the air that we can catch. Just got to create those opportunities for ourselves and when they present themselves, we got to be able to make them.”