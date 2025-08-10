New York Giants Defensive Line Breakdown from Preseason Week 1
The New York Giants added a lot of defensive line in the offseason so that Dexter Lawrence, their All-World nose tackle, doesn’t have to do everything by himself. But thus far in training camp, the depth that was added has looked pedestrian.
Is that because, in camp, players aren’t allowed to tackle to the ground? The Giants, per Pro Football Focus, had 11 missed tackles in the preseason opener, and of those, five came against the run.
And speaking of the run, the Giants only had eight stops this week among all that depth while the Bills had 17.
Let’s dive into the individual performances.
Roy Robertson-Harris
One of the revelations on this team’s defense this week was the huge presence that Robertson-Harris provided in the absence of Dexter Lawrence II.
In limited snaps, this big man had a big pass rush hit, then another big rush that was flagged for roughing the passer when he drove the quarterback to the ground. It was the right call, but not something that his coaches or fans will lose any sleep over.
The big guy also got in on at least one run-game tackle and filled some of the presence that this team is looking for between the tackles. Overall, a positive start.
Elijah Chatman
Getting 11 snaps, six of which were on passing downs, Chatman did not flash, nor dent the stat sheet.
D.J. Davidson
This fourth-year pro with the big body proved that you can’t sleep on him when he beat a 1-on-1 block for a resounding sack. Davidson slung the quarterback down with one hand like he was roping a steer.
He also got penetration on a later running play and made the tackle in the backfield. Of all the inside backups on this team, Davidson made the most noise.
Jordon Riley
Also getting credit for a sack, Riley’s came late in the game when he took down the quarterback, who had tripped over his own man’s feet while trying to scramble away from edge pressure.
Riley got limited snaps today and seems behind Davidson, who is his main competition for a roster spot.
Cory Durden
Though a long shot to make the team, Durden did make a solo tackle on a run force when he played the cutback perfectly. Durden also flashed on another running down, but did not get in on the finish.
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
If only this vet had a game as big as his personality. Nunez-Roches was often swallowed up by single blocking whenever he was on the field, which wasn’t the case this week.
We suspect this vet will be a cut candidate, partly due to the great job the front office did this off-season bringing in interior talent, and partly due to his high cap figure that once removed from the books, brings $3.6 million in savings with just a $1.433 million dead money hit.
Darius Alexander
The biggest talent import is this third-round pick who has been coming along slowly in camp after missing most of the spring with an undisclosed ailment.
Right now, this youngster doesn’t seem to be playing with a plan. This week, he was slow off the ball and getting wired to blocks. In short, he received a decent amount of playing time but did little with it.
There’s no denying his talent, but the defensive line seems to be the toughest place to get up to speed on in this league, and as already mentioned, the missed reps in the spring don’t help the situation. There’s so much happening, and it’s happening so fast.
This team needs to get him going, perhaps even putting him on a crash course, if they’re not already doing so.
Jeremiah Ledbetter
Getting his snaps later in the game over the nose, Ledbetter is built wide and low to the ground and is tough to move out.
Though he did work his way into one tackle, we were surprised that he didn’t get a bit more action early on.
