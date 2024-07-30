New York Giants IDL Dexter Lawrence II: The Good, The Great, and The Ugly
Now that former New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is gone, there are a lot of people who want to criticize his tenure with Big Blue. One thing they will never be able to question is his decision to move Dexter Lawrence II to nose guard really unleashed the former Clemson defensive tackle.
Over his first three seasons in the NFL he was a solid player as a four-technique defensive end but many believed that he had not lived up to his first round selection. That changed when he moved to nose guard.
Over the last two seasons in the middle Lawrence has made 121 tackles; his first three, he recorded 145 tackles. He also began to get after the quarterback at a much more consistent clip. His 12 sacks over the last two seasons is three more than his first three seasons combined.
All of the skills that would make a defensive coordinator put Lawrence at defensive end are what make him such a terror inside. During week seven of the 2023 season he was terrorizing everyone in the Washington backfield.
Not only did he sack the Commanders quarterback twice, but he also had four hits on the quarterback, six tackles with one tackle for a loss and the admiration of every Giants fan.
His power and explosiveness was almost impossible for the Commanders offensive line to handle. Even if he didn't get to the quarterback or ball carrier, he made it possible for others to win in their matchups. It seemed as if he was the only person capable of stopping him.
This game was a great opportunity to marvel at the skills Lawrence possesses while noticing the areas he could still clean up. Let's check out the good, the great, and the ugly of Dexter Lawrence II.
The Good: One-Gap Penetration
Lawrence has always exhibited elite power and explosiveness. So with him in the middle of the line, the shortest distance between two points is a straight line and being at nose presents a straight line unlike playing defensive end.
If he gets on to a shoulder his hands can control the offensive lineman, his powerful lower body would drive the blocker back and collapse the pocket. He’s too big and powerful for most centers to stop and too fast and explosive for centers to stay in front of consistently.
When he blasts off through an A-gap, he is like a bull in a china shop. He routinely collapsed the pocket up the middle against Washington.
The Great: Line Stunt Execution
Lawrence can't be stopped with one blocker, and most offenses know that. So they will regularly identify him in the blocking scheme. Being aware of Lawrence is a must in pass protection.
This is what makes him so effective in defensive line stunts. When he attacks a gap he garners so much attention, so that makes it easier for a defensive end or defensive tackle to loop around. Even when he is blocked well, the other guy inherits a free lane to the quarterback for the sack.
He is powerful enough to be the penetrator and quick enough to be the looper. During this game against Washington he made plays as the penetrator and the looper which is why the Giants had so much success with them in this game.
The Ugly: Leaning and Slow Feet
Before 2023, the depth on the defensive line was not where it needed to be, so Lawrence was forced to play a lot of snaps. It is almost impossible to give 100% on every play and the ego of most players and coaches feel that he, at 70 percent, is better than someone else at 100 percent.
The problem is that these offensive linemen are still legit NFL players and they can handle 70% easy. So when Lawrence tries to rest on a play and uses his weight to lean on them or plant his feet in the ground thinking that is enough to win, he usually gets beat.
It is at times like that where if he felt tired, he needed to come out and let a fresher body play. There were plays against the Commanders where he was caught relaxing and the offensive linemen gained an advantage on him.
Coach’s Counsel
Lawrence is the prototype as a nose guard in today's NFL defenses. The key for him is longevity and sometimes less is more.
Maybe if his snap count was reduced as little as ten percent in every game could serve to make him more explosive and active in his snaps.
It might also allow for him to take fewer hits on his body and could cut down on some of the little injuries that he's dealt with over the years. It could also help to extend his career if he desires to play for a very long time.