New York Giants Injury Update: Drew Lock on Track, Micah McFadden, and More
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that quarterback Drew Lock, who underwent an MRI on his throwing shoulder Monday, is on track to play Sunday when the Giants host the Indianapolis Colts in the regular season finale.
Lock is coming off a rough outing last week against the Falcons in which he went 22 of 39 for 210 yards but also threw two pick-6s that gave the Falcons 14 points. Still, despite the shaky outing, Daboll stays with Lock to maintain some continuity in the cadence and rhythm of the rest of the offense.
In other Giants injury news, inside linebacker Micah McFadden was among several Giants players not slated to practice on Tuesday due to injuries.
McFadden, who has 107 tackles this season (60 solo), suffered a burner in Sunday’s loss, and his status for Sunday is unclear.
Others not slated to practice on Tuesday include running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr and center John Michael Schmitz, both of whom Daboll told reporters on Monday had aggravated existing ankle injuries.
Receiver Malik Nabers (groin/hip), cornerback Greg Stroman (shoulder/shin), cornerback Dru Phillips (shoulder), and defensive lineman Cory Durden were also held out of Tuesday’s practice with their respective injuries.
Finally, defensive back Raheem Layne, whom the Giants signed to their 53-man roster last week, reportedly suffered a torn meniscus in last week’s game and will finish the 2024 season on injured reserve.
Layne is in his first season back this year following a torn Achilles he suffered in 2023 as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers. He appeared in two games with the Giants and finished with three tackles (all solo), all of which came against the Falcons last week.
The Giants are practicing Tuesday but will be off on Wednesday for the Christmas holiday. They do not have to file an injury report until Wednesday since their game is on Sunday.