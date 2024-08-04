New York Giants Injury Update: John Michael Schmitz, Evan Neal, and More
The New York Giants returned to practice Sunday for a shorts and shells session before they welcome in the Detroit Lions for a pair of joint practices ahead of their preseason opener on Thursday.
Head coach Brian Daboll provided injury updates for Sunday. He confirmed that offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu, who was carted off the field toward the end of Friday’s high-humidity practice, was good to go, though he didn’t confirm if Ezeudu suffered dehydration, as previously reported.
Tight end Jack Stoll (concussion) and receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (knee) are currently sidelined by their respective injuries. And center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) still isn’t ready to return, Daboll said, making this the sixth practice in a row he’s missed and putting his status for the preseason opener against the Lions in jeopardy.
Greg Van Roten will continue working at the first-team center, per Daboll.
Receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who took a shot to the back/hip area during Friday’s practice, was good to go for Sunday, as was receiver Darius Slayton, who was held out of Friday’s practice due to what Daboll said was “tightness.”
Daboll was also peppered with questions about offensive tackle Evan Neal, who remains on PUP despite general manager Joe Schoen having said almost three weeks ago that Neal was getting close.
Thus far, Neal, who is believed to have suffered a setback in his recovery during the spring, which prompted the team to pull him from the remaining OTAs and mandatory minicamp, has been limited to some light running on the side with trainers.
One of Neal’s biggest tests will be showing that he can move heavy objects on his healing ankle. Until then, he’ll remain on active/PUP, which means he counts against the 90-man training camp roster.
If Neal starts the season on PUP, his status changes to inactive/PUP, meaning he won’t count against the 53-man roster and would have to miss a minimum of four games.
Daboll did say that once Neal was healthy, the plan was to work him at tackle. That comes as no surprise, as with Neal having been limited during the spring before being shut down, there wasn’t much, if any, opportunity for him to cross-train at guard.