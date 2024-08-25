Giants Country

New York Giants Injury Update: What We Know

The Giants have a bunch of injuries they need to sort through as they determine their initial 53-man roster. Here is what we know so far.

Patricia Traina

Aug 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Timmy Horne (96) is carted off the field after being injured against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Aug 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Timmy Horne (96) is carted off the field after being injured against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
As the New York Giants weigh their options in reaching the 53-man roster limit by Tuesday’s deadline, head coach Brian Daboll offered an encouraging update regarding some of the team’s injured players ahead of the coming week of practice.

Daboll said that offensive lineman Jon Runyan (shoulder), cornerback Cor’Dale
Flott (quad), cornerback Andru Phillips (ankle), linebacker Carter Coughlin (unknown), and quarterback Drew Lock (hip) would all do “a little bit more” in practice in the coming week, with Runyan, who hasn’t been able to work since injuring his shoulder, expected to do some work for the first time since the injury suffered a couple weeks ago.

Other than for defensive lineman Timmy Horne(Achilles), Daboll did not offer any updates on those players injured in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Jets, a list that included offensive linemen John Michael Schmitz (ankle) and Evan Neal (ankle). Neal and Schmitz were scheduled to undergo further tests on their respective injuries to rule out anything significant. 

Both Schmitz and Neal downplayed their respective injuries after the game. While Neal is no longer part of the starting offensive line’s lineup, Schmitz is, and given his injuries this summer–he missed ten days of practice earlier this month with a shoulder ailment–combined with the other injuries on the line, the Giants have yet to have their projected starting offensive line take any live action snaps together.

Patricia Traina

PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

