New York Giants Injury Update: What We Know
As the New York Giants weigh their options in reaching the 53-man roster limit by Tuesday’s deadline, head coach Brian Daboll offered an encouraging update regarding some of the team’s injured players ahead of the coming week of practice.
Daboll said that offensive lineman Jon Runyan (shoulder), cornerback Cor’Dale
Flott (quad), cornerback Andru Phillips (ankle), linebacker Carter Coughlin (unknown), and quarterback Drew Lock (hip) would all do “a little bit more” in practice in the coming week, with Runyan, who hasn’t been able to work since injuring his shoulder, expected to do some work for the first time since the injury suffered a couple weeks ago.
Other than for defensive lineman Timmy Horne(Achilles), Daboll did not offer any updates on those players injured in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Jets, a list that included offensive linemen John Michael Schmitz (ankle) and Evan Neal (ankle). Neal and Schmitz were scheduled to undergo further tests on their respective injuries to rule out anything significant.
Both Schmitz and Neal downplayed their respective injuries after the game. While Neal is no longer part of the starting offensive line’s lineup, Schmitz is, and given his injuries this summer–he missed ten days of practice earlier this month with a shoulder ailment–combined with the other injuries on the line, the Giants have yet to have their projected starting offensive line take any live action snaps together.