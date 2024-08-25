Giants Suffer Several Injuries in First Half of Preseason Finale Against Jets
East Rutherford, N.J. - The New York Giants took quite the beating in one half of play against the New York Jets Saturday night.
The Giants, down 10-3 at halftime, had several injuries coming out of the first half of the game, some of which could be of concern with the regular season opener approaching.
Defensive Tackle Timmy Horne
Horne was injured on the first play from scrimmage. The trainers immediately called for a cart for the defensive linemen, a longshot to make the roster anyway. Horne was diagnosed with an Achilles injury.
Center John Michael Schmitz
Schmitz, one of the few starters on offense to get a start in this game due to the ten practices he missed at the start of training camp because of a shoulder issue, had the back of his right leg rolled up on during a failed 4th-and-1 run on the Giants’ first offensive possession.
Schmitz limped off the field slowly and was declared out with an ankle injury, which is not a good sign for the Giants' starting center with the regular-season opener two weeks away. He was replaced by Austin Schlottmann.
Offensive Tackle Evan Neal
Neal, playing in his first live game action since his season-ending ankle surgery, which landed him on the PUP list to start training camp, left the game midway through the second quarter with an ankle injury.
It does appear that Neal injured the same ankle (left) he had surgically repaired last year, but Neal, who logged 19 snaps before his injury, was spotted on the Giants sideline walking around gingerly. He was replaced by Joshua Miles.
If Neal’s ankle issue is serious enough, he could be a candidate for the new IR rule in which teams can put up to two players on IR on cutdown day, provided they designate the players for return.
Outside Linebacker Ovie Oghoufo
Oghoufo, a longshot to make the roster, was declared out with a hamstring strain.
Cornerback Mario Goodrich II
Goodrich strained his hamstring in the second quarter while covering a punt. He was helped off the field, which is a clear sign that his hamstring injury is significantly significant.