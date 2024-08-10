New York Giants Injury Updates: Drew Lock, Dyonte Johnson
The New York Giants have Saturday off before returning to the field on Sunday in what’s expected to be a shorts and shell practice. However, the roster could be returned without at least two injured players.
As reported yesterday and since confirmed by a source, Quarterback Drew Lock will miss some practice time due to a hip pointer and a strained oblique. The NFL Network reported that Lock won’t need surgery, but with him potentially looking at missing the upcoming week, including Saturday’s preseason game at Houston, the Giants will have to bring in another quarterback while Lock recovers.
Among the names still available are Matt Barkley, Nathan Peterman, and Jacob Eason, all of whom have been exposed to head coach Brian Daboll's offensive system either from his time as the Bills offensive coordinator or with the Giants.
In other injury news, ESPN reported that linebacker Dyonte Johnson, who has had a strong camp and preseason showing, is week-to-week with an ankle issue suffered in Thursday’s win over the Detroit Lions. It’s unclear exactly how long the ill-timed injury will keep Johnson out, but it is a big blow to the former Toledo star, who had been making a strong push for a big part on the Giants defense.
The other injury to watch for this week is the shoulder ailment center John Michael Schmitz has been dealing with. Schmitz hasn’t practiced in over a week and a half as he is dealing with what head coach Brian Daboll said is a “different” issue in the same shoulder that last year led to him missing three games.
The Giants had been working Greg Van Roten at center during the practice, but against the Lions, Austin Schlottman got the nod and held his own in running the offense and standing up against the Lions defenders.
Daboll has said Schmitz is day to day, but unless he’s been doing some heavy resistance work inside the building, he hasn’t been seen at practice pushing heavy carts or doing any upper body strength work typical for his position.