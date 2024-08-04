New York Giants Injury Updates: What We Know
The New York Giants had Saturday off and will likely have a light practice day on Sunday before suiting up again in pads starting Monday for a pair of joint practices with the Detroit Lions.
With several players getting a chance to heal from various bumps and bruises, there was a mix of updates to come on Saturday regarding those who missed or had to leave practice early.
The most encouraging piece of news is that after being carted off toward the end of Friday’s practice, offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu, competing to be the team’s utility man /swing tackle, became dehydrated after working in the scorching temperatures that have gripped the northeast. Ezuedu should be back at practice in time for when the Liosn come into town.
Meanwhile, The Athletic reported that receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton suffered a hyperextended knee on Friday and tight end Jack Stoll a concussion. These injuries will likely keep both players out of action this week, if not beyond.
There was no word on receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who took a shot to the back by linebacker Dyonte Johnson about midway through Friday's practice. This left him on the ground in pain for several minutes. There is also no update on center John Michael Schmitz, who has missed five straight practices with a shoulder issue.
With the Giants set to return to practice on Sunday, head coach Brian Daboll will provide an update before the team’s practice.