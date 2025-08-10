New York Giants Inside & Outside Linebackers Breakdown from Preseason Week 1
New York Giants rookie Abdul Carter only received six snaps, but they were quality snaps in which he could boast being a presence on every play. Meanwhile, undrafted rookie free agent Trace Ford made quite a lot of noise among the reserve outside linebackers.
At the inside linebacker spot, other than really for Micah McFadden, who had the hit of the game early, the group had a nondescript showing in this first outing.
Let’s get into it.
Outside Linebackers
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Playing just the game’s initial series, Thibodeaux brought a physical edge both on the rush and against the run, power being something he said he wanted to add to his game.
Brian Burns
Playing the first two series today, Burns flashed on the edge rush from the strong side but did not get home. He ran hard to the ball and looked healthy.
Abdul Carter
Playing just the second series, Carter’s snaps were limited (six), but he created two legitimate pocket collapses and seemed to spook the Bills quarterback into getting the ball out of his hands before he was ready to do so.
Carter lined up most of the time on the weakside edge, but on a passing down, he lined up inside where he created one of those pocket collapses with a whippet-quick swipe and acceleration. It was rather breathtaking to watch.
Trace Ford
The leader in the fight for backup physical edge, Ford, in our opinion, took a big lead over Tomon Fox for a roster spot. Ford was consistently attacking his man off the snap, and whenever the ball came his way, he was more than physical enough to finish.
He had three total tackles on the game, and made the big recovery of the Bills' bad snap when he chased down the bouncing ball like a starving animal. Nobody was taking that ball away from him.
But it wasn’t just this big play that impressed us about Ford; it was his play-to-play intensity. He played fast and was consistently physical. His pass rushes were disciplined.
As expected, he looked less impressive when the coaches lined him up at inside linebacker for a snap, as he’s not a space player.
Tomon Fox
By comparison, Fox got just as many snaps as Ford but rarely flashed. Fox often looked like his feet were stuck in cement. He did manage a quarterback hit late in the game, but the overall impression made by him was ho-hum.
Inside Linebackers
Bobby Okereke
Getting the start in the middle as expected, Okereke looked sharp, fast, and healthy in his lone series.
Micah McFadden
Also getting just the one possession, McFadden made an immediate impact when he diagnosed a flat throw and timed his hit just as the back was reaching for the ball. It was the hit of the game on defense.
McFadden’s read was instantaneous on this snap. It’s the secret to his game, the quickness and lack of hesitation in his reads. He looked sharp on all of his snaps.
Darius Muasau
Getting the second team snaps at inside linebackers, Muasau was a bit soft with several of his inside fills, allowing himself to get “played” and neutralized.
We expected more of the intense, attack-oriented approach he employed last season. He finished this week with one assist in his rather limited snaps.
Chris Board
Getting the second-team inside linebacker snaps alongside Muasau, Board also seemed reluctant to attack on those inside fills and allowed himself to be handled.
Board is not the niftiest of inside linebackers, which means he’s got to be a physical presence against contact, which he certainly was not this week. He finished with two tackles, but he didn't flash.
Dyontae Johnson
Getting most of the second half snaps at inside linebacker, Johnson was another Giants inside backer whose play strength lacked at the point of attack.
Johnson probably won’t be mistaken for a cover guy, so he needs to be consistently physical. He did finish with four total tackles and seems to have a nose for the football, but he was lost in coverage on a couple of ugly snaps.
K.J. Cloyd
This recent signee (and a member of last season’s preseason squad) played a lot of second-half snaps at inside linebacker. They was a charter member of the miscommunication in coverage gang that saw too many Giants defenders chasing rather than covering.
Still, Cloyd hustled his way into four tackles and seems physically capable of being more of a coverage inside linebacker than the rest. He has the flexibility and speed that the others don’t have.
However, he doesn’t seem to have the instincts to excel at the position. He seems more of a one-trick pony, someone to point in one direction and keep it simple.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.