New York Giants Mailbag: Jaxson Dart, Improvements and More
If you'd like to submit a question for the New York Giants On SI weekly mailbag, please use the link below or post your questions on X (formerly known as Twitter) to @Patricia_Traina, hashtag #askPTrain. Please note that letters may be edited for clarity/length.
Kris, do you remember what happened with Daniel Jones? They rushed him onto the field before he was truly ready and before the supporting cast around him was solidified. How did that work out?
I’m not saying Dart is Daniel Jones 2.0, but given how the team set things up, there is no reason to throw Dart out there before he’s ready, and right now, he’s nowhere near ready to be the starter.
The playbook is complex, and there are some mechanical issues that need to be worked out with Dart. This is why the Giants brought in not one but two veteran quarterbacks: to ensure there is no pressure on the rookie to be out there.
Let Dart come in and work with the coaching staff to fully smooth out his rough spots in his game and build up his confidence before throwing him out there.
Edwin, I’m not sure you can compare the two as apples to oranges, given that they both play different positions. I think Hyatt has a better chance of contributing more than Neal does, at least at the beginning of the season. But let’s just hope for the team’s sake and for each player’s sake that they both have career years if the opportunity is there to be had.
Interesting question. I think the defensive line should make you feel warm and fuzzy, while the offensive line should give you agita until proven otherwise.
I spoke about this on my podcast this past Thursday, but I still see the interior of the offensive line unsettled. I would have liked to have seen more young quality depth added, since what they have outside of maybe Jake Kubas is still a question mark.
How can we say how much improvement this year when they have arguably the toughest schedule this season? – Joe V.
Joe, as far as gauging improvement, all one can do is see if the Giants improved in areas where they were lacking last year.
For instance, on paper, they have vastly upgraded the run defense. The quarterback play has also been vastly upgraded from a year ago.
We’ll see once the games are played just how much so, but there is no tried-and-true formula that can be used to measure improvement.
Over/under on Jaxson Dart starts if no injuries at QB? -- Alain Poupart
Great question, my friend. With Wilson and Winston healthy, Dart would, by default, be the emergency quarterback, which would mean we wouldn't see him at all this year.
A lot may hinge on how the season progresses. If the Giants are out of the playoff hunt by their bye week and Dart is ready to roll, there is no harm in him starting the last four games after the Week 13 bye.
I realize a pair of games against division foes is mixed in there, but the kid has to get on the field eventually, right?
Bill, I think every year, hope springs eternal. Everyone is 0-0, and for the most part, every team tends to feel good about what they have done.
As I answer this, I haven't been in the building other than for the draft and rookie minicamp, so I can't give you a firsthand vibe just yet on the entire team--we'll be in the building on Wednesday for the second OTA.
But I can't see why the team isn't chomping at the bit to get going, nor do I see any reason the team wouldn't embrace the schedule since it is what it is.
Truthfully, I have none at this time. I’ve only seen the rookie minicamp, and they did limited drills. Ask me again when we get to training camp, and the pads go on and contact is allowed.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook and Instagram. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.