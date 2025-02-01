New York Giants Mailbag: The "What to Do" Edition
Any chance the Giants try to convert Evan Neal into a guard? Would Giants be interested in the Penn State pass rusher in the first round?--Anthony D.
Anthony, I’ve been writing about this for months, saying that they would have cross-trained him at guard if Neal had not had his setback. And I assume you’re asking about Abdul Carter. Would there be interest? Perhaps. Would it make sense, given their other glaring needs? No.
Why can't the Giant coaches figure out how to use Jalin Hyatt? He was an All-American in college. They say he cannot run routes; well, just send him deep as a decoy. He had no problem being a star in college. I always blame the coaches first. With his speed and hands, the Giants coaches are just throwing him away. – Bob A.
Bob, Is it maybe possible that Hyatt hasn’t inspired confidence among the coaches in his knowledge of the playbook?
Is it possible that they don’t want to use him as a decoy all the time since it’s like inviting the defense to cover one less man?
And is it possible that in college, which is a MUCH different ballgame than the NFL, he was in a much less complex system than what the Giants run? Coaching goes both ways, you know.
I fell in love watching Jaxon Dart play. What about trading pick three and picking him up in round 2? -- (Didn't get the name--sorry!)
Anything is possible, but I think if you’re going to draft a quarterback, you probably want to get him in the first round because that will give you the option year on his contract.
If your plan is to let a guy sit for a year and you pick him up in Round 2 onward, that pretty much means at best you have him for three years unless you start him right away. And I am not getting the vibes that the Giants intend to start a rookie right away if they pick one.
I don't think so, at least not this year. But I would like to see them using more of a three-man defensive front instead of the two-man alignment to help stop the bleeding against the run.
No. Why would it?
Ed, have you forgotten that two-thirds of the existing quarterback room is set to hit free agency, and Tommy DeVito is the only one under contract for the coming year?
Kyle McCord is a Day 2 pick in all likelihood, though I'm not really sure where I'd put him in the pecking order right now.
I'm not sure if you're asking me who I want for the Giants at No. 3 or who I think it will be. I know the popular opinion is to take a quarterback, but you better be 1000% convinced (no, that’s not a typo, by the way) that you have the right guy.
And I just get the feeling that if the Giants get their bridge quarterback, that might take some of the pressure off of them as far as forcing a pick at quarterback this year, where the pickings are slim.
As far as I’m concerned, if I’m the Giants, if someone wants to trade up and give me their first-round pick next year, I think you have to take that. If it’s only going to result in my moving down a couple of spots–I wouldn’t go down too far in the order–it would be mighty hard to pass on a Travis Hunter or a Mason Graham or an Abdul Carter. I’d then look to get a quarterback on Day 2 if there was someone there I liked.
Kris, first off if the Saints were to trade Carr to Giants , the Giants would only be on the hook for his base salary and any guaranteed money whereas the Saints would have to eat the dead money associated with the signing bonus.
That said, I don't think the Giants are going to trade for a veteran bridge quarterback. This team isn't in a position to be giving up draft assets.
Now if Carr is released and becomes a free agent, then maybe I could see them kicking the tires on him. That said, if, as has been reported, Carr doesn't want to take a pay cut, I can't imagine him wanting to come to the Giants on a cheap contract.