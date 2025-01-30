Where Would Top 2025 QB Prospects Rank in 2024 QB Class?
NFL scouts and personnel people will always tell you that if you do your homework and leave no stone unturned, you will find quality talent for your football team.
But that doesn’t mean a draft class is strong in the same areas every year. Take, for instance, the quarterbacks class. In 2024, most quarterback-needy NFL teams fortunate enough to be drafting in the top 10 were able to find potential franchise signal callers (a certain team in blue being an exception).
This year, however, teams looking for that next Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, or Drake Maye might have a tougher time finding that guy.
Damian Parson, host of the and senior draft analyst for Bleacher Report and New York Giants On SI, recently was put on the spot to address where he would place this year’s top quarterback prospects, Shedeur Sanders of Colorado and Cam Ward of Miami, if they had come out in last year’s class.
Speaking to the , Parson said that Caleb Williams, who went first overall last year to the Chicago Bears, would still be his top prospect.
“I know Caleb didn't have the greatest year,” Parson said. “Chicago was a mess–they've been a mess for some time. But I still believe in Caleb. I would have still selected Caleb number one.”
At No. 2, Parson went with the second overall pick in the 2024 draft, Jayden Daniels, who went to the Washington Commanders, and then with Drake Maye, who went third to the Patriots.
But after Maye?
“This where it gets a little dicey,” Parson said. “I think Michael Penix was the fourth quarterback off the board to the Falcons. I would put Cam Ward right there (at QB4) and Michael Penix, Jr. at QB5.”
In five starts behind an offensive line configured for a right-handed quarterback (Cousins), Penix completed 61 of 105 passes (58.1%) for 775 yards and three touchdowns to three interceptions.
He finished as the (out of six, based on a minimum of 100 dropbacks) by Pro Football Focus.
Denver’s Bo Nix was next on Parson’s list, followed by Shedeur Sanders and then J.J. McCarthy.
“I would have Shedeur over J.J. McCarthy simply from the accuracy standpoint,” Parson said. “Not many quarterbacks would have been able to thrive behind those offensive lines in Colorado.
“I remember watching them, and I didn't have a draftable grade on any of their starting offensive lineman last year. … Shedeur has been behind tough offensive lines since getting to Colorado, and just the toughness, the grittiness he showcased, and the accuracy when he's on is as precise as all get out.”
In Parson's estimation, Sanders doesn’t quite measure up as a runner.
“He's a functional athlete, but he’s not going to rush for 500 yards. If it's 3rd-and-5 and you play man-to-man coverage and your rushers get out of their rush lanes and are not disciplined, he'll skip, scramble, and get you five, sometimes 10, maybe 15,” Parson said.
“But he’s not someone you're going to run quarterback zone reads with. He's not somebody you're going to run QB counters and QB powers. He's not a quick starter. His speed is more, a little, little bit more of the buildup. So in the arm talents, it's good; it's NFL caliber, but it's not elite.”