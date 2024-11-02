New York Giants Mailbag: What's Wrong with the Giants? Quarterback Solutions and More
Ed, I think a big reason is that this team doesn't play complementary football as often as it should. When you don't do that, you have problems. I’ll also go as far as to say that this team isn’t good enough to overcome its mistakes–how many times have we seen that?
Nope. I think what will make ownership change their minds about Daboll is if he loses the locker room.
At the end of the day, yes, it’s the coach’s responsibility to get everyone performing at an optimal level. But to your point here, I think a reason why the Giants switched offensive line coaches was that the young talent wasn’t developing. The receivers haven’t quite had that issue.
Also, I think you have to look into how much of a role the quarterback’s passes play in the drops. There are some that are clearly the receivers’ faults, such as those that hit them right in the hands.
Then some are thrown in their catch radius that they get a hand on, yet because of the ball placement, they have to twist their bodies so that it’s hard to get a hand on the ball.
Using Sam Darnold as an example of letting a QB mature, should the Giants enquire about Zack Wilson of the Broncos? – PEter M.
No. You let Daboll and Schoen pick their quarterback, put him on a rookie contract, and develop him. That’s what a rebuilding team should be doing. As for having Wilson as a bridge quarterback, I’d rather they get another veteran in here who can mentor the rookie. I suspect–and could be wrong here–that Wilson might be at a point in his career where he’d be more interested in starting than being a placeholder/ mentor to a rookie.
Over the years, many comments have been made about how poorly Dave Gettleman drafted. But he got two linemen in the first round right: Dexter Lawrence and Andrew Thomas. Gettleman’s track record of drafting linemen seems to be better than that of Joe Schoen’s (Evan Neal, Josh Ezeudu, perhaps John Michael Schmitz). What do you think? – Jim P.
Jim, when it came to drafting, Gettleman had his share of hits, no question. He also had his share of misses, just like any other NFL general manager. I’m not sure I would compare what he did to what Schoen has done though, at least not yet, because they did make a coaching change and I think you need to give Carmen Brocillo a couple of years at least to get those guys heading in the right direction.