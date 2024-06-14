New York Giants Named One of MMQB’s Most Improved Teams
While the New York Giants have had one of the most tumultuous offseasons in the NFL following their mediocre 6-11 showing in 2023, the future is looking up for Big Blue, according to MMQB’s Conor Orr, who voted the Giants as one of the most improved teams over the off-season.
Orr lauded the Giants for having made some of the most underrated moves across the league, including the acquisition of outside linebacker Brian Burns from Carolina and the pairing of Brian Daboll with quarterback Drew Lock, who signed with the team as a free agent.
While the ugliness behind the separation of the Giants and former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was a stain on their off-season, the other moves made have, in Orr’s opinion, been valuable enough to get the team closer to potentially competing for 8-10 wins this year.
That win total may hinge upon how the Giants handle Week 3-8 in their season, in which they’ll have their toughest stretch, but it is not a farce to argue that they belong in the discussion purely for their ability to make something out of nothing.
Compared to other teams that improved with more cap space, Schoen was able to juggle the short change of just $38.4 million prior to the start of free agency and convert it into quality players in key positions of need.
The trade for Burns couldn’t have come at a better time for the Giants, who have been devoid of a deep pass-rushing unit for several years.
Having Burns paired with Kayvon Thibodeaux gives the Giants two elite pass rushers with resumes boasting double-digit sack seasons. (Burns had 12.5 sacks in 2022 and Thibodeaux 11.5 in 2023.)
Last fall, Burns was relentless in pass rush snaps, recording 40 pressures, including 9 sacks and 10 quarterback hits, showing he will improve a Giants unit that ranked 11th in pass rush win rate and top-10 in major opponent offensive stats.
The Giants were under constant pressure to pursue the next quarterback of the future to replace Daniel Jones, and that might not end up being Drew Lock in the long run.
That said, the fifth-year gunslinger will bring all the basic elements the team needs should the Giants need to switch course from Jones.
In his first four seasons, Lock amassed 28 starts for both Denver and Seattle, in which he completed 59.7 percent of his throws for 5,283 yards, 28 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.
Like Jones, he is a very mobile quarterback who is good at escaping the pocket and protecting the football at all costs, having just one season with double-digit sacks and interceptions.
Last year, Lock appeared in four games for the Seahawks in the absence of Geno Smith and led the team to a 2-2 record in that span, including a 24-3 rout of the Giants on Monday Night Football.
If all goes well with Jones, the services of Lock might not be needed right away, but it brings more stability to the position after the injury woes of 2023 and allows Daboll to have his first true quarterback project as the head coach.
Adding to that stability will also be receiver Malik Nabers, whom the Giants viewed to be the best option in the pool of choices at No.6.
His selection might not have been the best in overall stats, but he will provide the Giants with a vertical threat that they’ve been missing and haven’t found in the other receiving weapons on the roster.
Nabers’ impact will be felt most when he is playing from the outside as opposed to the slot, where he unveils a slick double move and explosiveness to create space over the defender and take off with the football.
At the college level, Nabers averaged 12.0 yards per target, collected 8.4 yards more after the catch, and was excellent at winning the contested battles at a near 50% ratio last season.
The Giants latest weapon out of LSU finished his collegiate career as the school’s leading receiver in both catches and yards and was an 1,000+ yard pass catcher in the last two stints with the Tigers that amassed 17 touchdowns and an average haul as high as 17.6 yards.
He plans on being a dangerous option for Daniel Jones in the right situations, and the team has already been exploring those in OTAs early this offseason.
Nabers will be teamed with several other talented receivers in the Giants' arsenal, including Jalin Hyatt, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Darius Slayton, whose roles figure to increase this season as well.
The losses of running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Darren Waller put a wrench in the amount of playmakers at the Giants disposal, but the Giants are determined to build around their young core and figure out if injuries stay away from the depth chart.
The final piece that remains unresolved is the offensive line, for which the Giants added veteran pieces in free agency before turning to other holes in the draft.
Andrew Thomas will resume his position at the left tackle spot, John Michael Schmitz at center, and Evan Neal at right tackle.
Both guard positions will be up for grabs, presumably to be taken up by veterans Jon Runyan and Jermaine Eleumenor, two free-agent signings who have experienced pass blockers in their intended careers.
From young to old, the entire group will receive an educational boost from new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, whose resume has featured strong front units built out of nothing with the hope it will happen again in New York.
Weighing it all up, the Giants entered the offseason with a lot of issues scattered throughout the roster and the broader organization which they have, at least on paper addressed with talented and affordable playmakers to hopefully get back on the winning track.