New York Giants Offense Remains in Search of the Deep Ball
The pieces are in place–the offensive line’s pass protection, the deep-threat receivers, and the play calling–for the New York Giants to really open things up on offense this year by taking calculated shots down the field.
Despite all the pieces being in place, the deep vertical game that the Giants have been trying to launch ever since head coach Brian Daboll’s arrival just hasn’t been there for one reason or another.
The advanced metrics show that the Giants are taking deep shots other than in Week 1 against the Vikings.
Per NextGen Stats, the Giants attempted a season-high 15% deep pass attempts last week against the Cowboys and averaged 9.5 air yards per attempt, their second-highest average since Week 2 when Jones averaged 9.9 air yards per attempt.
But overall, the results haven’t been there. Per Pro Football Focus, Jones has completed just three passes out of 15 attempts over 20+ yards, with one interception and one drop among his attempts.
He was overthrowing receivers earlier in the year, but he’s been underthrowing them lately.
“I think each one's different,” quarterback Daniel Jones said of the Giants’ deep ball struggles. “I think through the first few weeks, I'd overthrown a few in situations. It felt like giving a guy a chance was the way to go, and then I left some short.”
Jones said nothing is affecting his physical ability to hit deep-ball targets, and he thinks that the deep balls will eventually come.
“I feel like I'm in a good spot now,” he said. “I think it's about just trusting it and throwing it. I feel like I've thrown the deep ball well throughout my career. I've always felt good about that part of my game. So, I'm confident I'll be able to do that well.”
This weekend, Jones might have to accomplish any goals regarding the deep ball without top receiver Malik Nabers, who is currently in the early stages of the league protocol.
“There's no doubt he's been a big part of our offense so far and someone who we've counted on in a lot of spots. So, it'll change a little bit,” Jones admitted of the possibility of Nabers not being available to play.
“But the guys we got out there, we have a lot of confidence in them winning their matchups and getting open. I know we'll play well. So, we're confident in whoever's out there, and we're lucky to have a deep group of receivers and a lot of talented guys.”
Jones added that while the offense continues to be a work in progress, progress has indeed been made since Week 1, with plenty more to go.
“I think we have a much better feel for what we do well. The guys we got, what they're good at. What our team's good at,” he said.
“We'll continue to evolve that week to week. I think that's a continual process, but I feel like we've made progress through the first four weeks in terms of what we are on offense and our identity. But, obviously, still some work to do to get to where we want to be and got to find a way to make a few more plays.”