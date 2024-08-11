New York Giants Offensive Line Looking to Develop into Team Strength
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen knows offensive linemen have to do two things this season upfront: protect the quarterback and open up the running game.
Yet despite Schoen’s putting an emphasis on upgrading the offensive line in the off-season, both Pro Football Focus and The 33rd Team have ranked the Giants offensive line unit as among the worst in the league.
Those rankings are no doubt being driven by last year’s debacle, in which injuries tore apart any chance at cohesion among the starting five offensive linemen. However, struggles by some of the younger talent, like center John Michael Schmitz, tackle Evan Neal, and guard/tackle Joshua Ezuudu, led to a massive shakeup of the unit that began with the dismissal of offensive line coach Bobby Johnson in favor of Carmen Bricillo.
Then came the influx of talent such as Jon Runyan, Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor, two guys expected to be starters come Week 1. More recently, Greg Van Roten was also added to the mix, another guy who is expected to be a starter in Week 1.
There are also depth pieces such as Austin Schlottmann, who is auditioning for a role as backup center and guard, Ezeudu, the third-year player looking to become the “David Diehl” of the group, and undrafted rookie free agent Jake Kubas, a promising young interior lineman.
The Giants’ approach to their offensive line has been one where they will lean heavily on the veterans so that the offense can hit the ground running this fall and that Bricillo can have enough time to work with the still-developing youth so that the Giants have a re-established pipeline of talent.
Thus far, Schoen has been pleased with what the offensive line has shown.
"I think those guys have done a great job. After what happened last season, it really became an issue." Schoen said during Thursday’s televised broadcast of the Giants-Lions preseason opener. "We are excited about all those guys. They have all done a good job. These five have played together the last five or six practices."
The Giants are hoping that Bricillo, who got the most out of two Raiders offensive lines during his time in Las Vegas, can somehow work magic on Evan Neal. The seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft has been a major disappointment and is also currently on the PUP list with an ankle issue.
Runyan, Neal’s teammate on the offensive line, said he feels for the former Alabama starter.
"Evan's been in a tough situation, and it's not his fault. Sometimes, stuff just happens like that. I see him in here every day. He's working. He's with the strength staff all the time. I see him in the training room. He's battling to get back. He's doing what he can, as much as he can," Runyan said.
"Sometimes the body doesn't always respond exactly how you want, but he's in there and he's in the meeting room. He's asking questions. He's paying attention. It's an excellent team meeting room. He's always asking questions and being on top of his stuff and going back or going over plays, the install, and kind of see Evan running through whatever play we're installing there.
"He's a great athlete, for how large he is, how well he can move. I know when he comes back, he's locked in, and he'll be ready. And when he gets healthy, it's going to be fun having him back out there."