New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The "Colorado Connection" Edition
If you'd like to submit a question for the New York Giants On SI weekly mailbag, please use the link below or post your questions on X (formerly known as Twitter) to @Patricia_Traina, hashtag #askPTrain.
When evaluating QBs, what do evaluators say are the 2-3 things about a QB that are easier to change/fix and the 2-3 things that are harder to fix? -- Howard D.
Thanks for the question, Howard. Footwork and throwing motion are among the traits that are easiest to fix. You’d have to get that consistent so that the throws are made with power and accuracy. And you’d want a guy to have solid footwork–if he’s not setting his feet, his throws will be lame ducks.
The hardest to fix would probably include any physical attributes that might affect a guy’s game, such as a smaller hand size (which leads to ball security issues) and height.
There’s a reason most teams want quarterbacks who are around 6-foot-3. Among the reasons are getting the ball through the trees (defenders who get their arms up in the passing lane) and seeing things developing downfield.
You mean the front office? If so, then yes. Otherwise, I'm not sure what you mean by "the guard."
I don't, but you never know. Maybe Sanders slides down far enough to allow them to trade back up to get him. Maybe they go in a completely different direction at quarterback. And maybe Cleveland will take Hunter before he even gets to the Giants.
Bill, I think it's going to be either Hunter or Carter. If Hunter is on the board at three, that's who will be the pick.
I think he gets the nod over Carter only because I have some concerns about his medicals, the fact that he wasn't ready to work out for the Penn State pro day, and the fact that he "might" hold a private workout before the draft. That whole sequence of events is a red flag for me.
Now, if Hunter is off the board and there are concerns about Carter's medicals, I'd see if I could trade down a few spots to get more assets.
I find Will Howard an intriguing prospect. I wouldn't hate it if they picked him.
It's not a necessity, but that said, I think they'd be foolish not to take a swing on a developmental prospect. With all due respect to Tommy DeVito, adding two veterans ahead of him should tell you all you need to know about his situation.
I would be stunned if they did that. I don't know that the Giants are at a point right now where they can trade away draft assets, which might need to include a pick in next year's draft if they want to get ahead of the Steelers, which would be the logical spot to trade up to get Sanders.
Hunter. This team needs to hit the ground running if jobs are to be saved. Hunter can be a Day 1 starter, whereas Sanders most likely would not be for this team. As for the second tier of quarterbacks, I am thinking Will Howard or Tyler Shough. I don't think they're going to and Jaxson Dart.
Sure, there is. They could move one guy inside the box if it means getting all three of them on the field at once. Also, they could have Carter spell Burns and Thibodeaux to keep them fresh. I see no downside to them adding Carter to their pass rush, assuming his medicals came back clean.
Nothing at the moment--they don't need to do anything right now. But eventually, they will, and for those who might be restructured, you need only look to see who the top five highest cap hits are, as they're going to be the ones who get restructured.
As for extensions, I don't think there is anyone who they have to extend to where they would gain cap space.
