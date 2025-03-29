New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The "Draft Winds" Edition
We've arrived at draft day, making no further meaningful signings and staying at #3. Ward and Carter went 1 & 2. Sanders is sitting there for the taking, but we're open to taking Hunter and his "generational" talent set and look toward the '26 draft looking for our long-term QB.
But the phone rings, and it's Eliot Wolf (Patriots). He's aware of our thoughts on Hunter and offers up the 4th pick and QB Joe Milton for the 3rd.
If we say yes, Sanders is still there, but now we have a decent-looking, and not to mention inexpensive, young quarterback for Daboll to work with and learn behind Winston.
At #4, we still have Mason Graham, Will Johnson, or even Tetairoa McMillan to choose from. Or an even more tantalizing option, we could trade down with the Jets @ 7 or Saints @ 9, both of whom may have interest in Sanders. How are you approaching this one? – Erik A.
Erik, as tempting as trading for Joe Milton is, I think it would be a waste. He was drafted in the sixth round, which means you don’t have the fifth-year option for him.
Regardless of who the young quarterback is this coming year, he’s going to sit behind Wilson and Winston. So, if that’s Milton, now you’ve used up two years with two left to go on his rookie contract.
That’s my long way of saying I don’t think the Giants make the trade. They had a chance to draft Milton and they didn’t. I can’t see them trading away an asset on a guy they had a chance to draft.
Would I consider trading down from No. 3? If I got a 2026 first-rounder, you better believe it.
Otherwise, stay at No. 3 and go for the best available from Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter. (I think three might be too high for Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart). Then look to get a quarterback prospect on Day 2.
With the Wilson and Winston signings, Schoen looks like he has taken the ownership demand to turn this team around and not foolishly draft a QB at three since that player will not play this year.
With that in mind, what player at three do you feel at three would give them the best chance to help win THIS YEAR, or is the best other option to ATTEMPT to trade down for more assets? - Joe G.
I’d be happy with any of edge Abdul Carter, cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter, or defensive lineman Mason Graham. I also wouldn’t be upset if they traded down a few spots but stayed in the top 10.
Giants brought in a new GM and HC to turn the franchise around 4 years ago. Fact is by their record, since year one they have gotten worse. I believe the start of winning should be done by year 3. In your opinion, how many years do you give a GM and HC, to START turning a team around where it is proven by their record they have not and it's time for a new GM and HC? – Barb R.
Hi Barb. While I will give you that Schoen misjudged the roster after that surprising year-one surge, unfortunately, you can’t look at the decline in a vacuum here as other factors went into it.
For example, you can’t tell me that the rash of injuries didn’t contribute to the “decline” (though, to be fair, they did expose some glaring weaknesses on the team).
You also have to look at the quarterback play–why was Daniel Jones so good in 2022 but couldn’t regain that form in 2023 and 2024?
Now, you can also consider that the Giants caught everyone off guard in 2022, thanks to their new coaching staff and systems. The rest of the league caught up to them, and they couldn’t sustain everything.
So between that and this regime’s tendency thus far to double-down on mistakes made and to stick with “processes” that haven’t been working, that’s all concerning.
The bottom line is that this regime needs to win games this year. This team needs to be better come Week 18 than in Week 1. If that doesn’t happen, there will be a shakeup.
I think that ANY trade-down scenario would need to include next year's first-round pick. I don't see the Giants trading out of the top 10 if they make a trade—and I'm starting to strongly believe that they will sit at No. 3 and pick one of Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter at that spot.
Bill, I think the Giants will grab a quarterback in this draft, but I don't think it will be in the first round, and certainly not at No. 3.
Two guys I'm keeping an eye on are Tyler Shough (Louisville) and Kyle McCord (Syracuse). Both need more development before they're ready to play in the pro game, but as I've said from Day 1, the Giants plan to have any rookie they bring in take a redshirt year while the veterans handle the heavy lifting.
I'll go with way less than 50%--how's that for an answer.? (And I appreciate you, too!)
They can't be at every pro day, but I'm sure that the Giants had someone there.
Hi Tyson, We just posted an article on this very same topic. But since Stephen Lebitsch wrote that article, and you're asking me, I will say Kayvon Thibodeaux.
We have seen flashes of what he could become, an impact player, but some obstacles (injuries, inconsistencies) have gotten in the way.
With the Giants likely to exercise the option year in his rookie deal, I want to see him have a breakout season this year.
Why not Russell Wilson?
I agree. But I suppose some see a greater sense of urgency for a quarterback because other than for Jameis Winston, who will be under contract for two years once he signs, the position's long-term outlook looks cloudy.
Hunter. I just think given his versatility and play-making ability, it's a no-brainer at No. 3.
I do, yes. You can't shop for needs in the draft. You have to go for the best value. And as I said in the response above, if it comes down to Travis Hunter or Shedeur Sanders, I'm going with Hunter all day, every day.
What does GM Schoen think about the possibility of Thibodeaux playing free safety in the run package and returning to the edge in pass and nickel? – Michael S.
Michael, reporters haven’t asked Schoen that question, but I’m going to go out on a limb and say it’s not a strong possibility strictly because Thibodeaux’s strength is NOT coverage (he has a 95.8 career coverage rating).
Thibodeaux’s greatest strength is having him move forward and attack, so why would anyone want to see him as a regular in coverage?
Put QB aside. There are two scenarios for the 3rd pick: Draft Travis Hunter if available. Or trade down to pick 5-12 and get additional draft picks in the 3rd and 4th rounds? Draft the Tyler Warren and fill needs on the lines of scrimmage with additional picks. Thoughts? – Howard D.
Howard, you stay put at three; if Hunter is there, take him. Where else in this class will you find a two-way player who can help you in two spots that last year weren’t very good?
Your other scenario about trading down to 5-12? First, there is NO WAY the Giants are going to trade out of the top 10 even if they were to trade down (which I don’t believe they will).
A growing opinion among the scouting community is that there are MAYBE 10-12 players who have true first-round grades. So why would any team in the top 10 want to potentially miss out on one, assuming their board aligns with that growing sentiment?
Second, I’m not so sure Tyler Warren lasts until the third or fourth round. If they’re picking up extra picks in the top 100, use one of those on a quarterback.
Otherwise, keep this simple: take the best available, and if it comes down to Hunter, Sanders, or Carter, you go Hunter and don’t think twice about it.
