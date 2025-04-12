New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The "Draft Winds" Edition
Ward is projected to go first, at worst, second. What if Hunter and Carter go 1 & 2. Ward is still there at 3. Do the Giants take Ward knowing he won't play all year? Do they trade down, if they can get someone to trade with, get a boatload of picks, including the other teams' 1st and 2nd this year plus more and next year's # 1? What would you do? -- Joe M.
If Ward somehow falls to No. 3—and we both know that's unlikely—the Giants take him, and they don't think twice. They were reportedly willing to trade up to get him, so why wouldn't they take him if he's there?
Remember, first-round picks go on the five-year plan, so if he doesn’t play this year, no big deal, as whoever drafts him in the first round can always exercise his rookie contract option year.
Are you at all concerned with Schoen and Daboll's lack of recent collaboration? Since the season ended, they've been holding separate pressers when in the past, they were at the hip. It doesn't give me a good feeling. -- Andrew G.
Andrew, where are you getting this idea about a lack of recent collaboration between Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll? Their futures are tied together, so why wouldn't they be collaborating?
And don't read into the separate pressers thing. Given the timeline and circumstances at the end of the season, they couldn’t hold a joint presser. And if you're referring to the owner's meeting, they have always spoken separately, So don't go reading into something that's not there. Joe and Brian need each other to do their respective jobs if they’re to make it to a fifth year and beyond.
What are the Giants’ goals for the upcoming draft? And what do they have to accomplish to consider it successful at this time? -- Howard D.
The Giants’ draft approach is best available. If you look at what they’ve done in free agency, they added to almost every major hole they had on the roster–quarterback, defensive line depth, offensive line depth, defensive secondary. So they set themselves up to where they do not have to go in saying, “We gotta get this position.”
I’m not sure why this analogy came to mind–maybe it’s because I recently had dental work done–but it’s like going to the dentist for a crown. You get a temporary crown until your permanent, long-term one comes in.
That’s how I view what Joe Schoen has done with the roster in some spots. He’s procured the services of temporary crowns until the long-term answers arrive, and I think that’s true at quarterback, offensive tackle, and defensive line.
As for what they have to accomplish to be successful, they need the players that they pick to be contributors, plain and simple.
I seem to be in the minority in being bullish about significantly improved quarterback play this year. I'm especially bothered by critics' reliance on the Steelers' record at the end of last season. It is simplistic and specious to lay that solely at Wilson's feet.
While it's a convenient "fact" to support one's predetermined negative conclusion, did not his coaches' and teammates' contributions (or lack thereof) have an appreciable impact? What's your feeling? -- Peter D.
Peter, I’m not as hung up on what happened last year with Wilson and the Steelers. I’m looking ahead to the coming year with the Giants, and I believe that Wilson and Winston are far better options than what the Giants have had of late.
Right now, all we have to go on is what’s on paper, so let’s see how it all comes together. And while I’m not going to sit here and tell you that the Giants quarterback problems are solved, I feel much better about this group than I did about last year’s crop.
Running back David Wilson comes to mind. I wasn't crazy about that pick when it was made, but I would have liked to have seen how he developed, and I felt bad that his career ended before it could really get going.
Safety Chad Jones, who was injured in a car accident, is another one who I would have liked to have seen develop. And we can throw in cornerback Aaron Robinson, who never got out of the gate due to knee issues. That kid worked his butt off but just didn’t have much luck.
For me? No. So far, based on the combine medical recheck and the information that has come out, it doesn’t sound like there are reasons to be concerned. That said, we all know that agents aren’t always 100% forthcoming.
If the Giants pass on Carter at No. 3 (assuming he’s there), that should tell you loud and clear that there was a concern with something they found during the medical check.
I'm all in favor of them drafting a quarterback in the second round. But while it makes sense to trade back to the bottom of the first round so they get the option year, I’m not sure they do that because they’d probably have to give up two picks so unless they can swap No. 34 and one of their seventh rounders to make it happen, I’m not sure if such a deal gets struck.
As for who I like, Tyler Shough of Louisville is someone who I could see the Giants drafting and someone who I don’t think they’d need to trade up to get. Will Howard of Ohio State also intrigues me.
I don’t think the Giants will get a swing at Jaxson Dart at the bottom of the first round, and I believe Shedeur Sanders will go to the Saints. I’m also intrigued by Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, but I’m not sure how strong of an option he is.
Bill, but I would say, given how they didn't change up much of the projected starting offense, Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are both of the opinion that the quarterback play held them back last year.
Whether that means they win more games remains to be seen. This team has fooled me too many times in recent years, so I'm not drinking the Kool-Aid until I see improvement from week to week.
As for Carter, I think he'd add a new element to the defense if Shane Bowen is creative enough to deploy him to his strengths.
Say the Titans draft Ward. Browns take Sanders; because of their QB problems, Sanders could start there. The Giants are left with a choice between Hunter and Carter. It's a no-lose situation. So, who would you take? -- Barb R.
Hunter. The kid can play two positions that you can argue are significant needs for the Giants. As I've said before, you won't find a better value than that.
