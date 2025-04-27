New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The "Post-Draft" Edition
If you'd like to submit a question for the New York Giants On SI weekly mailbag, please use the link below or post your questions on X (formerly known as Twitter) to @Patricia_Traina, hashtag #askPTrain. Please note that letters may be edited for clarity/length.
Nothing, at least for the immediate future. You don't give up on the guy just because you add another at his position; you figure out how to get them all on the field during obvious passing downs.
If the season goes downhill or if he doesn't show signs of taking his game to the next level, then I could see a potential move being made.
My gut says Daboll keeps the role, but check with me as the OTAs get underway and I see who's on the radio. That should be a good indicator of who will likely be calling the plays moving forward.
Probably too soon to say without seeing what his role would be. But that said, they went best available at No. 3, so I don't have a problem with that.
Never say never, but if that situation were to unfold, if Dart isn't ready, they'd hold him back until he is.
Why run the risk of ruining him if the offensive line struggles? What would be the point?
They can see him in practice and measure his development there rather than risk ruining his confidence.
They don't need to. This isn't the first rodeo for Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson, and they're getting started early in learning the system; they'll be up and running when it comes.
As for Jaxson Dart, he'll also get the chance to learn it.
However, as I said before, the plan with him is to sit out for the coming season, not only to learn the intricacies of the offense but also to work on smoothing out some of the rough spots in his game.
Bill, the Giants' defense wasn't that far off from being a top-10 unit last year, despite the issues it had. With the additions it's made, that should give it a boost in the rankings.
The additions, particularly up front, will also help to protect a still young and unsolidified defensive secondary.
As for the team's identity, that is still to be determined. I know what they'd like it to be, but it's one of those things where you think it will be one thing and it turns out to be something else.
And when it comes to identities, you have to let that develop organically.
I'm already hearing "experts" predicting chaos for the Giants' QB room, saying they will not keep three on the 53-man roster so Winston will be cut at the start of the season. Really? What about: DeVito gets a "Thank you for your service" and is shown the door?
Dart starts at least 1/2 the season on the Practice Squad. If he earns a look in a game situation later in the year they activate 3. What are your thoughts on that? -- Peter D.
Peter, they're NOT putting Dart, a first-round draft pick for whom they traded assets to get, on the practice squad where another team can potentially poach him. Barring something unexpected happening, DeVito will be the odd man out, and the team will carry three quarterbacks.
And not for nothing, but this is a business. DeVito, who, if he were the future at the position, then the team wouldn't have drafted over him, understands that. He'll go on to another club and get a fresh start if he's cut.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook and Instagram. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.