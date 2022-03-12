New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The Pre-Free Agency Edition

It's time to check in with the readers to see what's on their minds as we gear up for the NFL free agency sweeps.

From Bobby M. - Last year, I liked the Brightwell (RB) draft in the sixth round. He's supposed to be fast and has experience with punt/kickoff returns. Yet with all the injuries, he was never given a chance to see if he could perform. Now there's talk of drafting a running back in the later rounds. What's up with that? The Bengals had no problem playing their sixth-round running back, which worked out well for them. Your thoughts?

What's up, Bobby, and welcome to the mailbag. As I understand, Gary Brightwell was drafted primarily for his special teams abilities. I don't think the previous coaching staff was ever really serious about playing him at running back, and for proof of that, fullback Eli Penny got 142 snaps on offense and Brightwell only 12.

That said, I'd be curious to see if Brightwell can contribute a little bit more on offense under the new staff.

From Joel B - So why not Cross at #7? It would be a mistake overlooking him.

I'm trying to gather more film on Cross, but the one thing that concerns me is he didn't work out of a three-point stance much in college. If I'm taking an offensive lineman in the top 10, I want as complete a prospect as possible.

That said, I acknowledge that Cross has amazing athleticism and is a rare bird in pass pro in that he can handle speed rushers without batting an eye. But hey, if the Giants think he's good enough to be the seventh overall pick, I trust the coaches to develop him before opening day.

You know what? I'm not sure what to expect from Sterling Shepard. I don't believe he will be ready for training camp, and I'd question if he's ready to start the season given the timing of his injury.

That all said, I could see him entering the scene mid-year with fresh legs, especially if injuries pop up. When he's on the field, he's still a pretty good receiver, but I'm curious to see if he loses anything off his fastball thanks to his injury.

From Jay B. - Coming off a torn ACL, what role if any do you see for Matt Peart in the coming season? Can the new regime succeed with his development, where the previous one failed?

What's up Jay? I'm not sure if Matt Peart will be ready to go for the coming season given how late he was injured. I could see him sitting on PUP for 2022 and then getting a chance to compete in 2023. By then, who knows? Will the Giants have their long-term right tackle to where Peart gets moved inside? Possibly. But again, I don't see Peart being a factor this year.

I agree with you, Mark. I've been tapping the drum for Marcus Mariota, but I suspect he might be out of the Giants price range. I'd be fine with Chad Henne or even Jacoby Brissett as a backup to Daniel Jones, as I think both of those guys would be more Giants cap friendly.

From George B.- Having read through your three-round mock draft, I don't understand the rationale you used in picking only one offensive lineman. You know, as well as everyone else that the O-line is the weakest part of our team.

Yes George, I know. I also know they're not going to pick all offensive linemen in the first three rounds because they have other needs.

I know there will be some free agency moves made both before and after the draft (this is a deep class), and there could also be some post-training camp pickups. And I know there are seven rounds of the draft. This is a multi-step process and I think the Giants are going to explore all options.

What's up, Jeff? Actually, in my one-round mock for LockedOn Giants, I did have a receiver in the group. Apparently, ESPN's Todd McShay seemed to be on the same wavelength as you and me regarding receivers. That said, if Ekwonu and/or Neal are still on the board, I don't see the Giants passing on either of them at No. 5.

Nope, I don't see it happening. I know I did it for my cap-clearing exercise (sort of as a last resort, I might add). However, one would be wise to avoid restructuring any contracts where there is still a lot of guaranteed money still to be paid out and multiple years left on the deal (if there was one year left, that would be another story).

From Chris F. - Do you think the Giants should select Kayvon Thibodeaux with their first selection of the 2022 NFL Draft since they need a pass rusher badly? Do you think the Giants defense will be better with Kevon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari on the roster?

What's up Chris? I get a lot of these "what if?" questions about pick No. 5 and I'm going to answer them the same way: It depends on who's still on the board. For example, if Ekwonu is there, I'm taking him and not thinking twice about it. This is a deep class for edge rushers so if I miss out on Thibodeaux, I don't think I'll lose that much sleep.

Do I think Thibodeauz and Ojulari would make the defense better? Yes. I've been longing for this team to find a Batman pass rusher, which they haven't had since the days of Jason Pierre-Paul. I think Thibodeaux has the potential to become a Batman.

From Charlie H. - What are your thoughts on Jabrill Peppers? He seems to be the forgotten man! He’s not listed anywhere in top free agents. I haven’t heard him mentioned on anyone’s podcast. I thought his play was excellent before his injury. He’s fiery, focused, and a great locker room guy. He’s great in the box and can rush the passer. Wouldn’t he be a good fit for Wink’s defense on a one-year prove-it deal?

What's up, Charlie? I don't think anyone's forgotten about Jabrill Peppers. I think, however, the Giants are going to move on because Peppers is one of those guys who will probably get a deal that's a little too rich for their salary cap situation, and I am not so sure he'd settle for a one-year "prove it" deal.

