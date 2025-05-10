New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The "Rookie Minicamp" Edition
Remember receiver Kenny Golladay and how they spent big money on him? How did that work out for them?
I think the jury is still out on that, Kris. I tend to lean toward the idea that Daboll can be a solid head coach. Is he the next Andy Reid? I wouldn't say that right now. Can he be Tom Coughlin? Perhaps.
Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen made it clear that Jaxson Dart has a lot to learn. Are there genuine concerns that he will not work hard to do what he needs to do to be successful? And what specific mental and physical things does Jaylin Hyatt need to do to get more playing time? -- Howard D.
Howard, I'm not sure where you got the idea that there are concerns about how hard Jaxson Dart will work, but let me assure you that is NOT a concern. A rookie quarterback rarely comes into the league with all the answers, and usually, when one does appear to have all the answers, it's because the team had no one better in front of him.
If I were to take an educated guess about Hyatt, I would say that getting a better grasp of the playbook would be the number one thing. Based , he had 19 targets, and of those, he had a drop and was on the receiving end of two interceptions. Not good.
The year prior, he had four drops and was on the receiving end of two interceptions (in 40 pass targets). You're not getting on the field if you can't be counted on.
By cutting players. Seriously, it's either cut guys or restructure. There's no other way that comes to mind.
The Giants have signed an unusual number of UDFA receivers, indicating they want to add one or more receivers to upgrade the position. Which receivers do you believe will make the squad or the practice squad? -- Neil F.
Thanks for the question, Neil. It's much too early for me to do a roster projection. I need to see guys on the field, who's being deployed for special teams, and what the injury situation looks like.
If you want to circle back with me after the June minicamp ends, I can probably give you a preliminary guess. Bear in mind that they don't wear pads in the spring, and there are certain things you can't really tell until the pads go on.
Raymond, as noted above, it's too early for roster projections. I haven't seen the entire team on the field, and I have no idea who might be kept for special teams. I can’t predict injuries and how that might influence things either. So, let’s table this question until we get through the first half of camp, as then I’ll have a much better handle on how the receiver race is shaping up.
As for Nabers, I have no reason to think he won't record another 1,000-yard season. He did so despite missing what, three games last year? So assuming he's healthy, I think he'll do it again.
