New York Giants Training Camp Preview: EDGE Trace Ford
The New York Giants added yet another edge rusher to the fold when they signed Oklahoma outside linebacker Trace Ford as an undrafted free agent after the 2025 draft. He joins the Giants after spending six seasons in his home state of Oklahoma at two different universities.
Ford started his collegiate career at Oklahoma State in 2019, where he played in all 13 games and started the final six contests. He earned a Big 12 All-Conference honorable mention after posting 25 tackles, three sacks, and an interception.
He followed that up by starting nine of ten games in 2020 and once again earned a Big 12 All-Conference honorable mention after collecting 22 tackles and 4.5 sacks. He then missed his entire junior season due to injury.
In 2022, he returned to the team and appeared in nine games but did not start any. He ended the season injured once again. He finished the session with eight tackles and a sack.
After the 2022 season, Ford transferred to Oklahoma State's rival Oklahoma. He played in all 13 games in his first season with the Sooners, something he has not done since his freshman season.
He finished with 18 tackles and an interception. In his final season at Oklahoma, thanks to the extra season gifted to players due to COVID-19, he once again played in all 13 games, proving that his injury issues were behind him. He finished with 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a couple of forced fumbles.
Trace Ford, EDGE
Height: 6-2
Weight: 252 lbs.
Exp.: Rookie
School: Oklahoma
How Acquired: UDFA-'25
2024 in Review
He finished with 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a couple of forced fumbles. He had five tackles at Missouri and three tackles and a half sack against South Carolina.
He had four solo tackles and a forced fumble in Oklahoma's win over Auburn, as well as two tackles for loss and a sack against Tennessee.
Contract/Cap Info
Trace Ford signed a three-year, $2.97 million contract with the New York Giants that included a $20,000 signing bonus and $10,000 of his base salary guaranteed. That comes to an average annual salary of $991,000.
In 2025, Ford will earn a base salary of $840,000, with a cap hit of $843,000 and a dead cap value of $ 3,000.
2025 Preview
Ford is going to have to work a miracle if he has any hope of making this Giants team, as this is not the team for an edge looking for a job.
He does not have any outstanding qualities that he has shown over his six seasons in college. One of his best qualities is batting down passes, but that usually means you are not getting to the quarterback.
His sack totals and his tackles are low for an edge. He did not even gain the trust of his college coaches, evident in his inability to break the starting lineup. In the end, there are just too many other viable options to believe that Ford will even have a chance to land on this roster. The truth is that he may struggle to make the practice squad because the position is currently so loaded for the Giants.
