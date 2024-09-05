New York Giants Week 1: A Look at the Minnesota Vikings Offense
The New York Giants open the season against a Minnesota Vikings team that has new faces throughout. What will Shane Bowen see in his first game as Giants defensive coordinator?
Personnel
Kirk Cousins is no longer Minnesota's starting quarterback. First-round pick JJ McCarthy was expected to start but will now miss the entire 2024 season, so it’s Sam Darnold time for the Vikings.
Darnold is a career underachiever who’s accepted a bridge starter or backup role.
Former Green Bay Packer Aaron Jones is now the Vikings starting running back and should be a seamless addition to the Vikings' scheme.
The explosive Ty Chandler will see his fair share of touches as Jones’ backup, and I expect the two to be relied on heavily offensively.
Few teams have a wide receiver room that is as talented at the top as the Vikings. Justin Jefferson is arguably the best receiver in the league, while Jordan Addison showed promise and talent early in his NFL career.
Brandon Powell and Jalen Nailor are the primary backups, capable of stretching the field vertically. Powell will work primarily in the slot and could become an early favorite for Darnold underneath.
Josh Oliver will be the starting tight end, and TJ Hockenson will be out to begin the year. Oliver has the physical tools to be a successful tight end and a blocking ability that gives him a higher floor.
The Vikings offensive line features two bookend tackles in Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill, both of whom I think are underrated.
The line's interior is less impressive than that of Blake Brandel, Garrett Bradbury, and Ed Ingram. All three have struggled in pass protection, which could open the door for Dexter Lawrence to have a big day.
Scheme
The foundation of the Vikings' offense will likely be similar to what fans saw during the 2023 season, with the wide zone running game and attempts to use the quick passing game to get the ball into the hands of playmakers.
The area where I expect this offense to look different is the frequency at which the team throws the ball now that they no longer have Cousins as their starting quarterback.
Last year, the Vikings had a positive PROE in almost every situation. PROE is "pass rate over expected," meaning that the Vikings passed even when the situation called for a run or when the average NFL team would run the ball.
While the Vikings will still throw the ball a good deal, I expect their PROE to drop considerably with Darnold at quarterback.
Overview
The Vikings offense has clear weaknesses that the Giants match up well with. On the edges, there should be a “good on good” battle between the Vikings offensive tackles and Giants edge rushers.
Tackling will be more valued in this game than others due to the likely combination of a running game and underneath passing attack.
Bowen is known for calling a bend, don’t break defense that will likely give up easy completions, but against this offense, it should be able to hold the Vikings to field goals instead of touchdowns.
