New York Giants Week 17 Injury Update: Growing Concern for Several Key Starters

The Giants could be without even more players from their starting lineups on Sunday when they host the Indianapolis Colts.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is now dealing with a toe injury that could jeopardize his Week 17 status.
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is now dealing with a toe injury that could jeopardize his Week 17 status. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
The New York Giants were back to work Thursday following a brief walkthrough on Christmas Day, and if they were looking for Santa Claus to bring health to some of their key players, they were left disappointed.

Per head coach Brian Daboll, receiver rMalik Nabers (toe), center John Michael Schmitz (ankle), cornerback Greg Stroman (shoulder/shin), defensive back Raheem Layne (knee), and linebacker Micah McFadden (neck) will not practice on Thursday.

Daboll didn’t want to rule any of those players out, saying that the team would see where they were all at by Friday, but with the players having yet to practice this week, their availability doesn’t look promising.

If Schmitz cannot go, Greg Van Roten is expected to move from right guard to center. Austin Schlottman, whose 21-day window to return from IR is currently open, is also likely to be added to the 53-man roster, which would necessitate the team placing someone on IR.

That someone could be Layne, who, per a report, tore his meniscus in his knee.

Nabers, who missed two games earlier this season due to a concussion, has dealt with assorted lower body injuries these last few weeks, including a tight groin, a hip flexor, and now the toe issue. 

It’s unclear if his toe issue is turf toe, but with all the lower body injuries piling up, it’s fair to wonder if he’ll be able to make it through these last two games.

Check back later for the complete Giants and Colts injury reports.

Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.#

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Aaron Stinnie

OG

Concussion

Full

Full

Drew Lock

QB

Right Shoulder

Limited

Cory Durden

DT

Shoulder

DNP

Dane Belton

DB

Knee

Limited

Malik Nabers

WR

Toe

DNP

DNP

Dru Phillips

CB

Knee

Limited

Austin Schottmann*

C/G

Fibula

Full

Full

John Michael Schmitz

C

Ankle

DNP

DNP

Greg Stroman

CB

Shoulder/Shin

DNP

DNP

Raheem Layne

CB

Knee

DNP

DNP

Micah McFadden

LB

Neck

DNP

DNP

Tyrone Tracy Jr

RB

Ankle

DNP

DNP

Jermaine Eluemunor

OT

Wrist

Limited

Jordon Riley

IDL

Knee

Limited

Armon Watts*

DL

Shoulder

Limited

# The Giants did not practice on Wednesday; participation is a projection.

* In 21-day practice window for return from IR.

Colts Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.#

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Mo Alie-Cox

TE

Toe

DNP

Jaylon Carlies

LB

Shoulder

DNP

Anthony Richardson

QB

Back, Foot

DNP

E.J. Speed

LB

Knee

DNP

Julius Brents

CB

Knee

Full

Jaylon Jones

CB

Throat

Full

Quenton Nelson

G

Ankle

Full

Alec Pierce

WR

Concussion

Full

Michael Pittman

WR

Back

Full

#The Colts did not practice on Wedesday; injuries are a projection.

More Giants Coverage

Published |Modified
