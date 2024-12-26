New York Giants Week 17 Injury Update: Growing Concern for Several Key Starters
The New York Giants were back to work Thursday following a brief walkthrough on Christmas Day, and if they were looking for Santa Claus to bring health to some of their key players, they were left disappointed.
Per head coach Brian Daboll, receiver rMalik Nabers (toe), center John Michael Schmitz (ankle), cornerback Greg Stroman (shoulder/shin), defensive back Raheem Layne (knee), and linebacker Micah McFadden (neck) will not practice on Thursday.
Daboll didn’t want to rule any of those players out, saying that the team would see where they were all at by Friday, but with the players having yet to practice this week, their availability doesn’t look promising.
If Schmitz cannot go, Greg Van Roten is expected to move from right guard to center. Austin Schlottman, whose 21-day window to return from IR is currently open, is also likely to be added to the 53-man roster, which would necessitate the team placing someone on IR.
That someone could be Layne, who, per a report, tore his meniscus in his knee.
Nabers, who missed two games earlier this season due to a concussion, has dealt with assorted lower body injuries these last few weeks, including a tight groin, a hip flexor, and now the toe issue.
It’s unclear if his toe issue is turf toe, but with all the lower body injuries piling up, it’s fair to wonder if he’ll be able to make it through these last two games.
Check back later for the complete Giants and Colts injury reports.
Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.#
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Aaron Stinnie
OG
Concussion
Full
Full
Drew Lock
QB
Right Shoulder
Limited
Cory Durden
DT
Shoulder
DNP
Dane Belton
DB
Knee
Limited
Malik Nabers
WR
Toe
DNP
DNP
Dru Phillips
CB
Knee
Limited
Austin Schottmann*
C/G
Fibula
Full
Full
John Michael Schmitz
C
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Greg Stroman
CB
Shoulder/Shin
DNP
DNP
Raheem Layne
CB
Knee
DNP
DNP
Micah McFadden
LB
Neck
DNP
DNP
Tyrone Tracy Jr
RB
Ankle
DNP
DNP
Jermaine Eluemunor
OT
Wrist
Limited
Jordon Riley
IDL
Knee
Limited
Armon Watts*
DL
Shoulder
Limited
# The Giants did not practice on Wednesday; participation is a projection.
* In 21-day practice window for return from IR.
Colts Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.#
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Mo Alie-Cox
TE
Toe
DNP
Jaylon Carlies
LB
Shoulder
DNP
Anthony Richardson
QB
Back, Foot
DNP
E.J. Speed
LB
Knee
DNP
Julius Brents
CB
Knee
Full
Jaylon Jones
CB
Throat
Full
Quenton Nelson
G
Ankle
Full
Alec Pierce
WR
Concussion
Full
Michael Pittman
WR
Back
Full
#The Colts did not practice on Wedesday; injuries are a projection.