New York Giants Week 8: A Look at the Pittsburgh Steelers Offense
The New York Giants defense allowed a season-high 28 points last week and now will face a Pittsburgh Steelers offense that has set a new season-high in each of their past two weeks. Let’s get to know the offense so we can gauge what the Giants are up against.
Personnel
Russell Wilson made his season debut last week for the Steelers at quarterback, and the offense had similar calls but vastly different execution compared to when Justin Fields was the starter.
Wilson attacked mostly underneath. When he looked further downfield, he was looking for passes 40 yards and connected on one of them.
There’s no question that Wilson raises the floor of this passing attack right now and is looking to unlock the George Pickens deep ball.
Pickens had five catches for 111 yards and a touchdown in Wilson’s return, the second most receiving yards he’s had this season.
Wilson is one of the best lofting deep ball throwers in the NFL, and Pickens is a circus catch specialist, so it's something to watch for, as they seem intent on taking deep shots.
Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin III will be the other receivers on the field with Pickens but are still looking to find a rhythm with Wilson, as they saw a combined three catches on seven targets last week.
The Steelers' running back room has Najee Harris leading the way, with Jaylen Warren coming in as a complementary piece who contributes more as a pass-catcher.
Harris has been on fire the past two weeks with a combined 208 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, and much of his work comes after contact.
In fact, Harris has 362 rushing yards after contact this season, meaning that his after-contact numbers alone would make him the Giants leading rusher so far this year.
The tight ends for the Steelers are nothing short of absolute hammers both as blockers and pass-catchers. Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington will see the bulk of the load there, with Washington having the second-most catches last week.
From left to right, the Steelers’ offensive line is Dan Moore Jr, Isaac Seumalo, Ryan McCollum, Mason McCormick, and Broderick Jones.
Injuries have piled up along the line, and that should help a Giants defensive front that’s been red-hot lately.
Scheme
Under Arthur Smith, the Steelers are exactly what everyone expects them to be—a zone-heavy rushing attack that looks to use screens and the underneath passing game to help open up deep shots off of play-action.
Outside zone gives the running back more choices to attack through rushing lanes. The offensive line blocks horizontally to create multiple rushing lanes for the running back to cut through and get upfield.
While Wilson may not have the name value he used to, he’s an ideal fit for Smith’s offense skillset-wise.
Last week, the Steelers kept additional players in to pass protect, and regardless of whether or not they intend to do that consistently or situationally, they will likely continue to do that this week.
Overview
The Giants' pass rush must continue finding success in generating pressure on Wilson, who went just 4 of 11 last week while under pressure.
I’m curious to know if Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen will look to play more Cover 2 to ensure a cornerback in the flat against receiver screens or more quarters coverages (either Cover 4 or Cover 6) to focus on preventing deep passes.
Dexter Lawrence is once again the X-factor here. His dominance on the inside should eliminate the possibility that running backs cut up the middle, giving linebackers the responsibility to flow to the ball and make stops.
Those stops would put the Steelers offense in obvious passing situations and limit their effectiveness overall.
