NFC East Watch: Who Has the Best Defensive Secondary in the Division?
The New York Giants' strength on defense is the front seven. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is arguably the best in the league post-Aaron Donald, and edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns are both on the doorstep of elite status.
Linebacker Bobby Okereke established himself as one of the best in the league last season, and Micah McFadden has been a suitable partner alongside Okereke. If Isaiah Simmons ends up at linebacker, he will be a solid piece too.
The secondary, however, might be one of the Giants' weakest units. The loss of safety Xavier McKinney, their best defensive back, left a big hole that Jason Pinnock, Dane Belton, Jalen Mills, and second-round pick Tyler Nubin will be tasked to minimize.
The cornerback room has some notable players, like last season's breakout player for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tre Herndon. He will need to match his 2023 performance. Giants 2023 first-round pick, Deonte Banks showed promise in Year 1, but there are some noteworthy things he could improve, such as his physicality. Fourth-year corner Nick McCloud has the potential to make an impact in the slot.
Given the personnel, it was not surprising to see that the Giants defensive secondary ranked 31st on Pro Football Focus’s rankings of units around the league.
"The pieces are there for the Giants to be successful, but they need 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks to live up to that draft billing, 2024 second-round pick selection S Tyler Nubin needs to make an immediate impact, and newcomer CB Tre Herndon needs to have another career year," John Kosko, the list’s author, wrote. "At this point, there are a lot of question marks for a secondary that struggled in 2023."
The Giants’ defensive backfield ranking is bad news in that in terms of where it stands in the NFC East, the unit is the worst, falling just one spot behind the Washington Commanders, seven spots behind the Eagles (No. 24) and several spots behind the Cowboys, who were ranked No. 13.
Washington, who is looking to end the Giants stronghold over them, lost safety Kamren Curl and cornerback Kendall Fuller this off-season. But in head coach Dan Quinn, the former Cowboys defensive coordinator, the hope is that his scheme can minimize any concern with that unit, Kosko wrote.