NFL Insider on What Giants' Trade Comp Might Have Been for Matthew Stafford
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen vowed to take 'big swings' at the quarterback position at the NFL Combine and nearly did so by acquiring Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. However, the deal didn’t go through as Stafford and the Rams resolved their financial differences.
But had the deal gone through, what would it have cost the Giants to trade for the 37-year-old quarterback? According to NFL Network insider Peter Schrager, the trade compensation, in his opinion, would have been lower than most might have anticipated.
Schrager, appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast, opined that the Giants were never interested in parting with their first-round pick, No. 3 overall. Instead, they would have parted with their 2025 second-round pick (No. 34 overall) in exchange for a Rams third-round pick and Stafford.
“I know it from all angles, not just from of my relationship with [Rams coach Sean] McVay, but also my relationship with Stafford,” Schrager told Simmons.
“What I think the trade compensation would have been, Giants give up their second-round pick, which is the 34th pick, and the Rams give back up a third round and Stafford.”
Schrager added that had the deal gone through, the Giants would have ripped up Stafford’s existing contract and replaced it with a new one reported to be in the $90-$100 million range–about $15 million less than what he is expected to receive from the Rams.
Last offseason, the Rams restructured Stafford's contract, giving him a $5 million raise and guaranteeing all his money (over $36 million) for 2024.
That $5 million was moved from the two years left on the deal after 2024, with $4 million coming out of his ’25 total and $1 million out of ’26, removing all future guarantees from the contract.
Stafford was due $27 million next season, which includes a $4 million roster bonus, but that money was not guaranteed, and it dropped Stafford out of the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks for 2025 in terms of APY.
Stafford, in search of a new contract, was granted permission to meet with teams to explore potential trades. The Giants were in competition with the Las Vegas Raiders, and seemed to be the favorite to win the bidding war until they weren’t
The Giants now move into free agency looking for a veteran quarterback to pair with a rookie, something Schoen has been adamant about.
Their top options include Russell Wilson (Steelers) and Aaron Rodgers (Jets), the latter of whom has gained steam as a potential option.
As for the draft, the Giants have continued their due diligence on the quarterbacks class. They have reportedly met with top prospects Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders and will no doubt meet again with each other during their respective pro days.
Ward has emerged as a potential favorite for the Giants, who might have to trade up to the first overall pick to land the former Miami Hurricane. Such a trade package would likely include the second-round pick they would have sent in the Stafford trade and a pick in the 2026 draft.
But it remains to be seen if the Giants might be willing to give up their first pick in next year’s draft to land Stafford.
Stafford, for his part, called the interest he received from other teams, one of which reportedly included the Las Vegas Raiders in addition to the Giants, “humbling” in comments he made on his wife Kelly’s “The Morning After” podcast.
“I was talking to Kelly the other day just about this process and how it can sometimes feel like such a negative. It’s a tough thing--you’re going through all these things, but at the same time was talking to somebody and they kind of gave me the perspective of like, ‘Man, this is such a positive time in your life,” Stafford said.
“ You’re 37 years old going into your 17th season, and somebody still wants you to be on their team. That’s a rare occurrence and something I don’t take for granted and take lightly.
“It’s still humbling to have teams and, most importantly, the team I’m playing for in the Rams excited about me being a part of their team and leading the way."