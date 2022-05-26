NFL, NFLPA Agree to New Roster Management Rules for 2022 Season
The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to some revised roster management rules that will be in effect for 2022.
Players placed on injured reserve will now be required to miss at least four games since the date the player was placed on the applicable reserve list.
For the last two years, an unlimited number of players placed on IR afer the trainn camp rosters were trimmed to 53 could return to the active roster after missing a minimum of three games.
Also, whereas teams previously had no limit on the number of players they could bring back from IR for reserve lists, a maximum of eight such transactions will now be permitted going forward.
That allocation will also include those placed on the non-football injury/illness lists. Any player who lands on IR more than once can be designated to return up to two times, both times counting against the eight-player maximum.
Teams will also be allowed to carry 16 players on their practice squad, an increase of two players.
Teams will also be allowed to elevate a player from the practice squad to the game-day roster up to three times per season without exposing the player to waivers. The previous maximum of such transactions had been two per player.
The NFL and NFLPA also agreed on new rules governing the ramp-up period of training camp. Whereas on-field sessions could not exceed two hours, the new schedule will allow teams a maximum of 90 minutes on Day 2 and 105 minutes on Day 3, with the two-hour limit kicking in for Days 4 and 5 of the ramp-up period.
