No. 2 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now two days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore No. 2 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
K Raul Allegre (1986-91), BACK Heinie Benkert (1925), RB-LB Len Calligaro (1944), K Steve Christie (2004), K Jose Cortez (1999), OL Johnny Dell Isola (1934-40), RB Len Eshmont (1941), K Jay Feely (2005-06), QB Mike Glennon (2021), RB Hinkey Haines (1926-28), K Jaret Holmes (2000), P Mike Horan (1993-96), QB Drew Lock (2024), OL Mickey Murtagh (1929-32), QB Marion Pugh (1945), RB-C Orian Rice (1929), K Aldrick Rosas (2017-19), QB Tyrod Taylor (2022-23), P Rodney Williams (2001), C Joe Wostoupal (1929), QB Anthony Wright (2007), OG Jim Zyntell (1933).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Kicker Raul Allegre put together one of the most clutch seasons in franchise history to help the 1986 Giants capture their first Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl XXI. And if not for injuries, he likely would have had a much longer stay than his 5-plus seasons with the team.
The Giants began their 1986 schedule by waiving former All-Pro Ali Haji-Sheikh off the injured list, cutting veteran Bob Thomas after one game, and releasing Joe Cooper after the next two games before signing Allegre, who had been jettisoned by the Colts just before the season.
New York tried to sign Allegre after the first game, but there was some initial confusion over contract terms. Allegre subsequently wrote a letter clarifying his situation to head coach Bill Parcells, and a deal was reached before the fourth game.
Allegre finished his first season in New York, making 24-of-32 field goals and all 33 PATs for 105 points. But of greater importance, his field goals were the difference in six of the team’s regular-season victories on their way to a 14-2 mark and an NFL title.
He received consecutive NFL Special Teams Player of the Week awards from Pro Football Weekly because of dramatic game-winning field goals at Minnesota (33 yards with 12 seconds left, 22-20 in Week 11) and against Denver (34 yards with six seconds left, 19-16 in Week 12). Over these two weeks, he combined for 29 points, including 5-for-6 FGs vs. the Vikings and 4-for-4 FGs vs. the Broncos.
In 1987, Allegre tied a then-NFL record in Week 10 when he made two 50-yarders (53 and 52) in the same game in a 20-17 win at Philadelphia. In Week 13, his 28-yarder in overtime stopped the Eagles, 23-20.
A groin injury limited him to six games in 1988, during which he made 10-of-11 field goals and all 14 PATs.
Allegre (quad) had to be shut down after 10 games in 1989. However, he was able to beat Washington with a 52-yard FG on the final play to win the opener, 27-24, on the road.
The veteran also completed a personal streak of 15 consecutive appearances with a field goal, tied for the third-longest in franchise history.
In 1990, Allegre suffered another groin injury and went to injured reserve for the season after the third game. Veteran free agent Matt Bahr was signed, and his 21-yard field goal with 8:00 remaining was the difference in the Super Bowl XXV win over Buffalo.
Allegre was waived after the year, but re-signed for Weeks 9-11 of the 1991 campaign as an injury replacement for Bahr (thigh); then he was released and kicked an overtime winner for the New York Jets during their season finale at Miami.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Cornerback Deonte Banks, entering his third year with the Giants, relinquished his No. 3 to free agent signee Russell Wilson during the off-season. He then took No. 2 after quarterback Drew Lock vacated it due to his departure via free agency to re-join Seattle. Lock wore the number last season in his only year with the team.
