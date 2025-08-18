No. 20 and the NY Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 20 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore No. 20 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
Doc Alexander (1925), CB Prince Amukamara (2011-15), RB Sean Bennett (2002), John Cannady (1947), Scott Eaton (1967-71), RB Keith Elias (1994-96), Tiny Feather (1929-31), RB Jim Finn (2003-06), S Sam Garnes (1997-2001), RB Eric Gray (2023-24), Arnie Herber (1944-45), Honor Jackson (1973), Janoris Jenkins (2016-19), Herb Johnson (1954), S Michael Johnson (2008-10), Shipwreck Kelly (1932), Ken Keuper (1948), S Julian Love (2020-22), Bill Mackrides (1953), Jack McBride (1932-34), Noah Mullins (1949), S Jimmy Patton (1955-66), Lee Shaffer (1935-43), Harry Stafford (1934), S Jim Stienke (1974-77), George Thomas (1952), Travis Tidwell (1950-51), Austin Walter (2019), S Gary Wollford (1980).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Safety Jimmy Patton (5-11, 183) packed a ton of dynamite and detail-oriented intelligence into a rather slight frame, becoming magnetized to the ball and delivering bone-crushing hits throughout the secondary.
His vision and range prompted defensive coordinator Harland Svare to shy away from a left-right safety scheme in 1961 to allow more room for Patton to roam as a free safety.
No NFL player had more than Patton’s 52 interceptions during his 12-year career from 1955-66, and his total still ranks second in team history. He shares a single-season club mark with 11 interceptions (1958).
Patton picked off 30 passes over a stretch of 46 consecutive starts from 1958-61 and had at least one interception in each of his pro seasons. He also finished with 15 career fumble recoveries and saw time as a kickoff and punt returner.
The Giants selected Patton in the eighth round out of Ole Miss in the 1955 NFL Draft and quickly moved him into the starting lineup.
In Week 6 against Washington, he became the only player in league history to record an interception (his first), a kickoff return for a touchdown (98 yards), and a punt return for a score (69 yards) in the same game.
Patton, who shunned hip pads to increase his speed, started in six NFL Championship Games from 1956-63, including the title win in 1956. He was named All-NFL and to the Pro Bowl in each season from 1958-62.
From 1962-64, he was a defensive assistant while serving as a player-coach, then yielded his coaching duties in 1965. Patton often played strong safety during his later years and was used as a blitzer or in man coverage on running backs.
In 2024, Patton was named 20th on the list of the all-time Giants’ Top 100 Players as selected by an independent committee of journalists, NFL/Pro Football Hall of Fame executives, and superfans polled by the team.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Reserve running back Eric Gray has worn No. 20 since he was taken in the fifth round out of Oklahoma in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 30 games, all as a reserve or as a kickoff/punt returner, and gained 79 yards on 31 carries. Gray has also caught 10 passes for 82 yards.
