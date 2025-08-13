No. 25 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 25 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore #25 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
OL Doc Alexander (1927), CB Will Allen (2001-05), CB Corey Ballentine (2019-20), CB Deonte Banks (2023), RB Gordon Bell (1976-77), DB Curtis Buckley (1998), CB Mark Collins (1986-93), CB Brandon Dixon (2017), RB Alvin Garrett (1980), S Vencie Glenn (1995), RB Pete Gorgone (1946), DB Leon Hall (2016), S Will Hill (2013), DB Tramain Jacobs (2015), DB Bruce Johnson (2009-10), RB Carl Kinscherf (1943-44), RB Max Krause (1933-34), RB John Mackorell (1935), DB Ramos McDonald (2000), DB R.W. McQuarters (2006-08), RB Leon McQuay (1974), RB Dante Miller (2024), Century Milstead (1927), RB Joe Montgomery (1999), DB Dick Nolan (1954-61), S Ray Oldham (1979), DB Dick Pesonen (1962-64), RB-LB Dom Principe (1941-42), RB Les Shy (1970), DB Maurice Tyler (1978), LB Larry Vargo (1966), OG Joe Williams (1925-26), CB Rodarius Williams (2021-22), RB Butch Woolfolk (1982-84).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Mark Collins used his physicality, athleticism, and smarts to become an outstanding shutdown cornerback, who was also sensational in run support. He was a key defensive cog in four of the Giants’ postseason trips, including Super Bowl victories after the 1986 and ’90 seasons.
Despite being passed over for the Pro Bowl, Collins always garnered praise from his opponents and drew the utmost respect from Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Andre Reed.
Collins averaged 64 tackles and was a starter for almost all of his eight seasons with the Giants (1986-1993). During his time in New York, Collins picked off 17 passes, logged seven fumble recoveries, and had four forced fumbles over 112 regular-season games.
He spent the latter part of his career in Kansas City (1994-96), Green Bay (1997), and Seattle (1998), finishing with at least one interception in 12 of his 13 NFL seasons.
The Giants grabbed Collins out of Cal State-Fullerton with the first of their three second-round selections in the 1986 NFL Draft. They had obtained the pick as part of a trade with Minnesota for the rights to All-USFL offensive lineman Gary Zimmerman, who refused to play in New York.
Collins made 15 appearances as a rookie, gaining his first of nine starts at corner in Week 4 against New Orleans due to Elvis Patterson’s groin injury. Collins finished the season with 60 tackles and 14 passes defended while handling some of the kickoff and punt return duties. He also made two tackles in Super Bowl XXI.
He capped off a stellar 1989 season (81 tackles) by adding an interception in the overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional playoffs. Unfortunately, Flipper Anderson caught the winning TD pass over Collins, who was trying to play through an ankle injury from a few moments earlier.
In 1990, Collins logged 51 tackles and two interceptions to earn All-NFC accolades from United Press International.
He had an interception in the NFC Wild Card rout over Chicago and held Rice to five catches for just 54 yards against San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game, then was named Super Bowl Defensive MVP by The Sporting News.
Collins racked up six tackles and consistently hammered Reed (62 yards on eight receptions), but more importantly, stopped RB Thurman Thomas at the Giants’ 29 before Jim Kelly’s spike set up field goal kicker Scott Norwood’s miss that sealed the Lombardi Trophy.
Collins posted a personal-best four interceptions in 1991 (80 tackles) and ’93 (71 stops); and his final season with the Giants included a 50-yard return for a TD vs. the Rams.
In 2024, Collins was named 56th on the list of the all-time Giants’ Top 100 Players as selected by an independent committee of journalists, NFL/Pro Football Hall of Fame executives, and superfans polled by the team.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Reserve running back Dante Miller has worn No. 25 since he was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of South Carolina in 2024. He spent most of the season on the practice squad but was activated for the final game. Before joining the Gamecocks, Miller played at Columbia for three seasons, rushing for 467 yards and two TDs on 113 carries.
