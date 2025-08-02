No. 36 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 36 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore No. 36 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
S Dane Belton (2022), CB Will Blackmon (2011), LB Curtis Bolton (2024), S Sean Chandler (2018-20), DB R.J. Cobbs (2006), OL Pete Cole (1937), OT Frank Cope (1938-45), RB Robert DiRico (1987), Terrence Frederick (212), RB Cullen Gillaspia (2021), CB Montre Harage (2020), CB Mark Haynes (1980-85), S Tony Jefferson (2022), P Bill Johnson (1970), RB Taiwan Jones (2023), RB Alvin Maxson (1978), DB Nick McCloud (2022), S Ryan Murphy (2017), OL Bill Owen (1930-36), OT Steve Owen (1926), RB Patrick Pass (2007), OG Paul Schuette (1928), RB Larry Watkins (1975-77), S Adrian White (1987-91), S Shaun Williams (1998-2005).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Cornerback Mark Haynes went through the highest of highs and the lowest of lows during his six seasons with the Giants.
It began with questions about his value as a first-round draft pick and ended with injuries, questions about his conditioning, a holdout, and a request to be traded that was granted.
In between, four consecutive seasons of lockdown coverage and strong run support resulted in two first-team and two second-team All-Pro selections.
The Giants took Haynes with the eighth overall pick out of Colorado in the 1980 NFL Draft. Despite being named an immediate starter at right corner, his rookie season became a nightmare.
He suffered a preseason eye injury, struggled to adjust to new techniques during the first month of the regular season, and was benched for rookie free agent Mike Dennis. Then, he became the starting left corner in midseason when Terry Jackson (shoulder) was placed on the injured list.
An offseason change in defensive coaches allowed Haynes more freedom to execute his preferred bump-and-run techniques.
His blanket coverage at the left corner placed him on the 1981 All-NFL second team despite recording just one interception.
Haynes also helped spark the Wild Card win vs. Philadelphia with a first-quarter recovery in the end zone of Wally Henry’s fumbled kickoff return.
In 1982, Haynes was limited to one interception again, but was an All-NFL pick and voted to his first of three consecutive Pro Bowls. He found the ball more often in 1983, logging three interceptions and two fumble recoveries as a second-team All-Pro.
Haynes had a career year as an All-Pro in 1984. He tied for fourth in the NFL with a personal-best seven interceptions, including five over his final six games, highlighted by two thefts in a Week 12 win vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. A knee injury cost him the final game of the regular season and both playoff contests.
In 1985, a training camp holdout that lasted into October left Haynes disgruntled, and a late-season groin injury did not help matters. He was limited to five games (one start) while rookie free agent Elvis Patterson held down the starting job.
During the second round of the 1986 NFL Draft, Haynes was traded to Denver for a second- and sixth-round choice (LB Pepper Johnson and WR Ron Brown, respectively) as well as a 1987 second-round pick (S Adrian White).
In 2024, Haynes was named 78th on the list of the all-time Giants’ Top 100 Players as selected by an independent committee of journalists, NFL/Pro Football Hall of Fame executives, and superfans polled by the team.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Reserve running back Rushawn Baker was given No. 36 after he was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Elon during this offseason. In his final season with the Phoenix, he ran for 859 yards (4.7 avg.) and nine TDs, following three years at Bucknell.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.