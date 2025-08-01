No. 37 and the NY Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 37 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore No. 37 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
RB Javorius Allen (2019), RB Gary Brightwell (2021-22), DB Bobby Brooks (1974-76), S James Butler (2005-08), S Jesse Campbell (1992-96), CB Ross Cockrell (2017), DB Michael Coe (2010-12), DB Keion Crossen (2021), RB Clete Fischer (1949), DB Larry Flowers (1981-85), RB George Franck (1946-47), CB Wayne Haddix (1987-88), END Ray Hanken (1937-39), DB Don Harris (1980), DB Johnnie Harris (2002-03), DB Mike Harris (2014), CB Tre Hawkins (2023-24), DB Charles James (2013), RB Charlie Killett (1963), RB Eric Lane (1997), CB Ryan Lewis (2020), CB Leon McFadden (2015), CB Fabian Moreau (2022), DB Pat Morrison (1987), WR R.C. Owens (1964), S Eric Pinkins (2016), S Aaron Rouse (2009), OL-DL-RB-WR Joe Sulaitis (1943-45), S Lyle West (1999-2000).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Safety James Butler may be one of the most underrated Giants over the past 20 seasons.
He arrived with no fanfare and became a key contributor en route to a postseason appearance in each of his four seasons with the club, including the historic 17-14 Super Bowl XLII victory over undefeated New England.
Butler originally made his mark as a hard-hitting force on special teams and as a member of the sub-package; then, he displayed his high football acumen by becoming the starting strong safety for two years before he joined former defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who was named head coach of the St. Louis Rams in 2009.
The Giants signed Butler as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Georgia Tech in 2005.
He had set a program record for defensive backs when he collected 119 tackles in 2003 on his way to becoming a two-time All-ACC selection and two-time All-ACC Academic team pick – yet somehow, he found himself ignored by the NFL.
As a rookie, Butler and Pro Bowler David Tyree each logged 21 tackles on special teams, one behind unit leader Chase Blackburn. In 2006, Butler continued coming off the bench and notched 12 special teams stops.
He earned a starting job in 2007, when he was especially productive against the run and celebrated on opening day by making eight tackles vs. Dallas. Butler was very impactful during the race to the championship that year with 29 postseason tackles, including an NFL-high 24 solos.
Butler posted a team-leading nine tackles as Tom Brady and the Patriots’ offense failed to gain more than 19 yards on any one play from scrimmage in the title game. Butler also had nine tackles (seven solo) vs. Dallas in the NFC Divisional playoff.
In 2008, Butler was in on at least 60 tackles for the second straight season and put up a career-high three interceptions.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Reserve cornerback Tre Hawkins III was given No. 37 after he was taken in the sixth round out of Old Dominion in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has played in 20 games (four starts) and made his only career interception during Week 14 vs. New Orleans last season.
