No. 43 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 43 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore #43 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
LB Darrian Beavers (2023), S Craig Dahl (2015), RB Orleans Darkwa (2014), S Nate Ebner (2020-21), S Percy Ellsworth (1996-99), HB Junie Hovious (1945), S Michael Johnson (2007), S Terry Kinard (1983-89), DB Raheem Layne (2024), DB Spider Lockhard (1965-75), LB Micah McFadden (2022), RB Bob Morrow (1945), DE Chris Peace (2019), RB Bobby Rainey (2016), RB Shane Smith (2017-18), End Carl Tomasello (1940), OG Orville Tuttle (1938), S Dave Whitemore (1990).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
A tenacious hitter despite his long, wiry frame, Carl Lockhart used his incredible instincts, speed, quickness, and ball-hawking skills to become a standout player and fan favorite even though the Giants did not make the playoffs during his 11-year career.
He was known by his nickname, “Spider,” given to him as a rookie by defensive backs coach and Hall of Famer Emlen Tunnell, who was assembling a speedy secondary known as “Emlen’s Gremlins.”
Lockhart began his professional career as a cornerback for two seasons. He also punted 13 times from 1965 to 1968 and served as a part-time return man throughout his career. Then, he moved to free safety to better utilize his range for the remainder of his tenure.
He was the defensive captain for the last eight years of his career. During their 1986 Super Bowl-winning season, the Giants honored Lockhart, who had passed away from lymphoma shortly before training camp, by wearing a patch in front of their left shoulder. It was in the design of a spider with the number 43.
Lockhart remains third in franchise history with 41 career interceptions (three for TDs) and is one of only four Giants to have picked off a pass in five consecutive games (1969-70).
He also shares a club record with three interceptions in a game (vs. Cleveland in 1966). Lockhart intercepted at least two passes in every season until he settled for one in his final year.
A durable pro, he played in 145 games (140 starts) over 11 seasons, all with the Giants, and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1966 and 1968. He also earned a 1970 All-NFC selection from The Associated Press.
The Giants took Lockhart in the 13th round out of North Texas State in the 1965 NFL Draft. He tied Dick Lynch by picking off four passes as a rookie, then had six in his second season.
In 1967, Lockhart moved to free safety, grabbed five more interceptions, and led the NFL with four fumble recoveries. The following season, he ranked third in the league with a career-high eight interceptions and shared the league lead with two returned for touchdowns.
He helped the Giants to a 9-5 mark in 1970 – their best record during his tenure – with four interceptions and a career-high 5.5 sacks.
In 2024, Lockhart was named 49th on the list of the all-time Giants’ Top 100 Players as selected by an independent committee of journalists, NFL/Pro Football Hall of Fame executives, and superfans polled by the team.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Backup defensive back Raheem Layne was given No. 43 after signing as a free agent last season following two years with the Los Angeles Chargers. He has appeared in 13 career games with one start.
