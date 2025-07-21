No. 48 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 48 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore No. 48 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
LB Akeem Ayers (2017), DB Al Brenner (1969-70), RB Bruce Caldwell (1928), DB-RB Clarence Childs (1964-67), LB Tae Crowder (2020-22), DB Eddie Dove (1963), DB Chandler Fenner (2014), RB Joe Heap (1955), S Kenny Hill (1984-88), EDGE Justin Hollins (2023), DB Ed Hughes (1956-58), TE Darcy Johnson (2006), RB Ken Johnson (1979), LB Nico Johnson (2015), LB Tyson Smith (2006), DB Bill Stits (1959-61), DB Henry Stuckey (1975-76), LB Josiah Tauaefa (2019), LB Benton Whitley (2023-24).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Hard-hitting strong safety Kenny Hill brought a physical edge to the secondary when he came over in a deal with the then-Oakland Raiders, who were known for their nasty playing style.
Hill spent his rookie season on injured reserve with the 1980 Super Bowl champion Raiders, but played the entire 1983 season when they reclaimed the title. He then earned three consecutive postseason berths with the Giants (1984-86), including a victory in Super Bowl XXI.
The Giants acquired Hill just before the 1984 season, sending a 1985 seventh-round pick to Oakland, and he became an opening day starter because of a back injury to Bill Currier. But Hill suffered a mid-season knee injury, and Currier returned to the lineup and held the spot through the playoffs.
In 1985, Hill missed the first four games with an injured ankle, then reclaimed his starting role while handling some kickoff returns and combined for 17 tackles over the team’s two playoff games.
In 1986, he led the secondary with 68 tackles and collected a career-high three interceptions for the Super Bowl champions. Hill was also a key part of the most memorable play in the 49-3 dismantling of San Francisco in the NFC Divisional Game.
It was scoreless early when receiver Jerry Rice lost the ball with a clear path to the goal line, Hill recovered in the end zone, the Giants’ offense responded with a touchdown, and the rout was on.
Hill fought off ankle problems to make 55 tackles over all 12 non-strike games in 1987 and posted a career-high 74 stops in 1988. He made 68 consecutive starts (excluding replacement games) until he was released before the following season.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Reserve tight end Jermaine Terry II has worn No. 48 this offseason after signing as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Oregon State. He spent his first two seasons at California before transferring to the Beavers and put up career highs of 23 catches and 375 yards with a TD last season.