No. 55 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
We’re now 55 days away from the New York Giants opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore #55 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
LB Ray-Ray Armstrong (2017-18), LB LaVar Arrington (2006), OG-LB Chuck Avedisian (1942-44), LB Boogie Basham (2024), OG Jim Bowdoin (1932), LB Marcus Buckley (1993-99), LB Danny Clark (2008-09), OL Pete Cole (1938-40), OL Lou DeFilippo (1941-47), OT Jerry Dennerlein (1937), LB Philip Dillard (2010), OG Maury Dubofsky (1932), C-LB Carl Fennema (1948-49),OG Hec Garvey (1927-28), LB Ralph Heck (1969-71), OT Pete Henry (1927), LB T.J. Hollowell (2004), LB Dhani Jones (2001-03), OG Bernie Kaplan (1935-36), LB Bryan Kehl (2010), LB Brian Kelley (1973-83), LB David Mayo (2019-20), LB Kawika Mitchell (2007), OT Steve Owen (1931), LB Spencer Paysinger (2011), LB Roman Phifer (2005), LB Reggie Ragland (2021), LB Gary Reasons (1984-91), OL Hank Reese (1933-34), LB Keith Rivers (2012-13), C Bob Scholtz (1965-66), LB J.T. Thomas (2015-17), OT Army Tomaini (1945), C J.D. Walton (2014), LB Jihad Ward (2022-23), C Joe Wellborn (1966), C Ray Wietecha (1953-62).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Center Ray Wietecha never missed a game during his 10 NFL seasons, all with the Giants (1953-62).
He made 124 regular-season appearances with 122 starts, including a streak of 120 straight, and started the 1958 Eastern Conference playoff and five NFL Championship games from 1956 to 1962 (The Giants won in 1956).
A measure of reliability, he was known for his high football intelligence, attention to detail, and sound blocking techniques. It is believed that Wietecha, who also gained a reputation as an excellent long snapper, was the first to consistently feed the ball to the holder so that the laces would face the line of scrimmage upon the placement.
The Giants took Wietecha in the 12th round out of Northwestern in the 1950 NFL Draft, but he spent two years playing football in the Marine Corps and became a minor league outfielder with the then-Washington Senators.
During his rookie season, he backed up center John Rapacz and played some snaps at linebacker, defensive back, and defensive end. He jumped ahead of Rapacz to open the 1954 season and held the job for the rest of his career.
Wietecha was named All-Pro in 1958 and received second-team honors in 1959 and 1962, in addition to being selected to the Pro Bowl in 1957-58, 1960, and 1962.
The Giants led the NFL in scoring three times during his tenure. After retiring, he spent 14 years in the NFL as an assistant coach, including a stint overseeing the Giants’ offensive line from 1972 to 1976.
In 2024, Wietecha was named 58th on the list of the all-time Giants’ Top 100 Players as selected by an independent committee of journalists, NFL/Pro Football Hall of Fame executives, and superfans polled by the team.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Backup swing tackle James Hudson III was given No. 55 after signing as a free agent this offseason following four years as a part-time starter with Cleveland, making 17 starts over 49 appearances.