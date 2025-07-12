No. 57 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
We’re now 57 days away from the New York Giants’ opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore No. 57 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
LS Danny Aiken (2015), LB Chase Blackburn (2005-10), LB O.J. Childress (1999), LB Ryan Connelly (2019), LB Vince Costello (1967-68), LB Brad Cousino (1976), C Carson Dach (2003), LB Jarrad Davis (2022), LB Ray Hickl (1969-70), LB Byron Hunt (1981-88), LB Patrick Johnson (2024), LB Niko Lalos (2020), LB Jim Maxwell (2004), LB Lawrence McGrew (1990), LB Corey Miller (1991-97), C Lou Palazzi (1946-47), LB Keenan Robinson (2016-17), LB Andy Selfridge (1974-77), LB John Skorupan (1978-80), LB Jeff Smith (1966), LB Nathan Supar (2018), LB Clayton White (2001), LB Jacquain Williams (2011-14).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Outside linebacker Byron Hunt would have been a standout starter for most teams, utilizing his long, powerful frame and dynamic athletic ability, but he was taken in the same draft as Lawrence Taylor and caught behind Brad Van Pelt for his first three seasons and then Carl Banks for the rest of his Giants career.
Instead, Hunt settled into a part-time role and became one of the leaders on special teams. He was a contributor to four postseason runs, including the 1986 Super Bowl champions, as the franchise rebounded from a 17-year drought.
The Giants grabbed Hunt in the ninth round out of SMU in the 1981 NFL Draft. He had been a four-year starting defensive end for the Mustangs, and his older brother, Sam, had been a starting linebacker for the New England Patriots.
Hunt played in every game as a rookie, including the final three starts of that memorable playoff season and both postseason games due to Van Pelt’s groin injury. The Giants needed to beat Dallas in the regular season finale to remain alive for a Wild Card berth, and Hunt was a part of two critical takeaways that keyed the 13-10 victory.
Tony Dorsett was trying to help the Cowboys run out the final 2 ½ minutes with a three-point lead, but he bobbled the ball and Hunt knocked it away before George Martin recovered it with 2:08 to play, setting up Joe Danelo’s tying field goal.
In overtime, Taylor recovered another Dorsett fumble, but Danelo hit the right upright. Three plays later, Hunt intercepted Danny White at the Dallas 30 and returned it to the 24 before Danelo won it on a 35-yard field goal.
He combined for 12 tackles and a sack in the two playoff games, a win over Philadelphia and a loss to San Francisco.
Hunt made five starts when Taylor had to move inside to replace an injured Harry Carson in 1983, got another six starts due to various injuries the following season, and started the final 11 regular-season games and both playoff contests after Banks injured his knee in 1985.
Hunt played in every game, including the postseason, during the Super Bowl XXI championship campaign. He was released after the second game of the 1988 season.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Defensive lineman Chauncey Golston was issued No. 57 after he signed with the Giants as a free agent this offseason after spending time with Dallas (2021-24), where he had nine sacks, including 5.5 last year.
