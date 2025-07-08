No. 61 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 61 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore #61 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
C Ed Adamchik (1965), OG Ray Beck (1955-57), LB Phil Cancik (1980), C-OG Karl Chandler (1974-77), OL Chris Godfrey (1984-87), OL-DT Charlie Harper (1966-72), C Ernie Hughes (1981-83), OT Lewis Kelly (2005), OT Adam Koets (2007-10), OG Bob Kratch (1989-93), LB-OG Bill Milner (1989-93), OG Dan Morgan (1987), OG-LB Joe Ramona (1953), C-OG Dallas Reynolds (2013-15), OG Ed Royston (1948-49), C John Michael Schmitz (2023-24), OG Lance Smith (1994-96), LB Zeke Smith (1961), OG Orville Tuttle (1946).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Mild-mannered offensive lineman Chris Godfrey made a few pit stops, twists and turns along his way to becoming the starting right guard for three straight postseason squads from 1984-86, including the Giants’ Super Bowl XXI champions.
Known for his studious and professional demeanor, as well as his high football acumen, Godfrey was a terrific fit for an offensive line dubbed by head coach Bill Parcells as the “Suburbanites” for their blue-collar, workmanlike approach to the game.
In 1985, they paved the way for a then-team record 2,451 rushing yards (now ranks second) as Joe Morris ran for 1,336 yards and an NFL-leading and franchise standard 21 touchdowns.
During the 1986 championship campaign, Godfrey was named Honorable Mention All-NFL by The Associated Press and second-team All-NFC by United Press International.
The Giants signed Godfrey as a free agent before the 1984 season after he had spent two years with the USFL’s Michigan Panthers.
However, his pro football journey started with him being undrafted following three trips to the Rose Bowl as a defensive tackle with the Michigan Wolverines (He had five career sacks and 15 tackles for a loss).
Godfrey tried to latch on with the NFL, stopping in on Washington (1980) and the New York Jets (1980) before logging a season on the injured list with Green Bay in 1981.
The next spring, he landed with the USFL’s Panthers, whose assistant coach thought Godfrey’s skills would better translate to the offensive line, and so he flipped him to left tackle.
The Panthers won the 1983 league title, and Godfrey quietly signed a contract during the 1984 USFL season that would have him report to the Giants in time for training camp.
Unfortunately, he got a late start due to a lingering ankle injury, became the starting right guard in Week 9, and held the position until a knee injury early during the 1987 season.
The following year, he was released during training camp and spent one more year with Seattle before retiring at the age of 30.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Center John Michael Schmitz has worn No. 61 since the Giants made him their second-round pick out of Minnesota in the 2023 NFL Draft. Schmitz has started all 28 games he’s played over his first two seasons with the team.