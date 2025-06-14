No. 84 and the NY Giants Player Who Wore It Best
We’re now 84 days away from the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season and their Week 1 kickoff against the Washington Commanders.
As we count down the days until then, we examine all the players who wore the number corresponding to the number of days left and select a choice for the one who wore it best for Big Blue.
Who Wore No. 84 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
LB Harland Svare (1955-60), TE Jim Collier (1962), K Les Murdock (1967), WR Rich Houston (1969-73), WR Walker Gillette (1974-76), TE Al Dixon (1977-79), WR Gene Washington (1979), WR Steve Odom (1979), WR Nate Johnson (1980), WR Alvin Garrett (1981), TE Zeke Mowatt (1983-89, ‘91), WR Warren Seitz (1987), WR Troy Kyles (1990), TE Aaron Pierce (1992-97), WR Brian Alford (1998), WR Joe Jurevicius (199-2001), WR Tim Carter (2002-06), TE Darcy Johnson (2008-09), WR Duke Calhoun (2010), WR Brandon Stokley (2011), TE Larry Donnell (2013-16), WR Hunter Sharp (2017), WR Ed Eagan (2017), WR Alonzo Russell (2018), WR David Sills (2021-22), WR Marcus Johnson (2022), TE Tyree Jackson (2023), TE Theo Johnson (2024),
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Tight end Zeke Mowatt played seven of his eight NFL seasons over two tenures with the Giants (1983-89, ’91), who lost him for the entire 1985 season after he tore his MCL during a preseason game in Pittsburgh.
Mowatt was an outstanding blocker and was blossoming into a dangerous receiving threat when the injury sidetracked his career.
His one-year absence allowed rookie Mark Bavaro to seize the starting job. But the following year, Mowatt returned to the lineup in 1986 as a second-stringer primarily used for blocking.
He joined the Patriots as a free agent for one season (1990) and then returned to the Giants as a free agent in 1991.
Mowatt began his career with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State in 1983. He beat out veterans Gary Shirk, Tom Mullady, and fifth-round pick Malcolm Scott on the depth chart and went on to play in all 16 games (14 starts), producing 21 catches for 280 yards and a touchdown as a rookie.
Mowatt made huge strides during his second season and set career highs with 48 receptions, 698 yards, and six touchdowns while being named to the All-NFL second team by College and Pro Football Weekly.
He scored touchdowns in three of the team’s first four games but saved his most important work for later. In Week 13, Mowatt’s 3-yard touchdown catch with 2:22 left capped a dramatic two-touchdown comeback in the final 7:30 to stun Kansas City, 28-27.
That was his only career 100-yard day, going for 126 yards on seven receptions.
Mowatt also fared well in the playoffs against the then-Los Angeles Rams (7-for-73 yards) and San Francisco (5-49).
He came up clutch again during the 1986 World Championship season. Mowatt hauled in a 29-yard TD pass vs. San Francisco in the NFC Divisional Round and a 6-yard scoring strike against Denver in the first quarter of Super Bowl XXI.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Tight end Theo Johnson was issued No. 84 after the Giants took him in the fourth round out of Penn State of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Johnson appeared in 12 games (11 starts) as a rookie, then was sidelined by a fractured foot. He finished third among rookie tight ends with 331 receiving yards and fourth with 29 receptions.
He caught at least one pass in 10 games, including his only touchdown, which came in Week 9 against Washington.
