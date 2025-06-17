No. 85 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 85 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore #85 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
WR Stephen Baker (1987-92), TE Jake Ballard (2011), TE Martellus Bennett (2012), WR Jonathan Carter (2001), WR Keith Crawford (1993), WR Derek Dorris (2002), TE Rhett Ellison (2017-19), TE Daniel Fells (2014-15), WR Derek Hagan (2010), TE Don Hasselbeck (1985), END Dick Hensley (1949), WR Don Herrmann (1969-74), TE Brian Kozlowski (1994-96), TE Chris Manhertz (2024), END Jack Mead (1946-47), WR John Mistler (1981-84), TE Chris Myarick (2022), WR David Patten (1999), TE Alfred Pupunu (1997-88), WR Jimmy Robinson (1976-79), WR Bob Schnelker (1954-60), WR Del Shofner (1961-67), TE Jeff Smith (1987), TE Levine Toilolo (2020), WR Davie Tyree (2003-07), END Ellery Williams (1950).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Wide receiver Del Shofner spent the final seven of his 11 NFL seasons with the Giants (1961-67) and was known as a sure-handed, speedy big-play threat who formed a lethal combination with quarterback Y.A. Tittle. During each of their first three years together, the dynamic route runner put up 1,000-yard seasons on his way to three All-Pro selections and three NFL Championship Game appearances.
However, Shofner was plagued by leg injuries and stomach ulcers that significantly hindered his production over his final four pro seasons. Nonetheless, he was named to the 1960s All-Decade Team by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and he ranks second in Giants history with an average of 18.1 yards per catch (minimum 200 receptions).
Shofner was a two-time All-Pro selection with the Los Angeles Rams, who was traded to the Giants in exchange for a 1962 first-round draft pick – the Rams wound up with the second overall selection (QB Roman Gabriel).
In 1961, Shofner set then-team records with 68 catches – a career-high – to go with 1,125 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. In Week 8 against Washington (six catches for 122 yards), he registered the first of his four three-touchdown games as a member of the Giants.
He burned Washington again the following season. In Week 7, Shofner snared a career-high 11 passes for a team-record 262 yards that still stands and a touchdown – it was one of Tittle’s NFL-record seven scoring strikes that day. Shofner finished the season with 53 grabs for 1133 yards and 12 TDs, then went for 64 receptions with 1,181 yards and nine TDs in 1963.
In 2024, Shofner was named 23rd on the list of the all-time Giants’ Top 100 Players as selected by an independent committee of journalists, NFL/Pro Football Hall of Fame executives, and superfans polled by the team.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Tight end Chris Manhertz was issued No. 85 after he signed with the Giants as a free agent before the 2024 season after spending one year with Denver (2023). Known for his blocking, Manhertz played in every game (with 11 starts) but caught just three passes for 30 yards with one touchdown.
Manhertz also has spent time with Buffalo (off-season in 2015), New Orleans (2015-16), Carolina (2016-20), and Jacksonville (2021-22).