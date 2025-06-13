No. 86 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 86 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore #86 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
END-DB Paul Walker (1948), END George Kershaw (1949), DE Jim Duncan (1950-53), DE Bill Kimber (1959-60), TE Rich Kotite (1967), TE Butch Wilson (1968-69), WR Danny Buggs (1975), WR Johnny Perkins (1977-83), WR Lionel Manuel (1984-90), TE Derek Brown (1992-94), WR Arthur Marshall (1995), LB Moses Regular (1996), WR Kevin Alexander (1996-97), WR Joe Jurevicius (1998), TE Dan Campbell (1999), WR Ron Dixon (2000-02), WR Jamaar Taylor (2004-05), TE Bear Pascoe (2009-12), TE Jerome Cunningham (2015), WR Marquis Bundy (2017), Darius Slayton (2019-24).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Wide receiver Darius Slayton has been a reliable force and consistent deep threat while becoming one of the Giants’ most valuable Day 3 draft choices in recent memory, putting up at least 700 receiving yards in four of his first six pro seasons.
His 15.0-yard average per reception since 1989 – the year he entered the NFL – ranks eighth among the league’s receivers over that time span. He also ranks 17th among receivers over the same stretch, with 67.6 percent of his catches resulting in first downs.
The Giants grabbed Slayton with their fifth-round compensatory selection – after they took LB Ryan Connelly earlier in the round - of the 1989 NFL Draft. He paced the team in receiving yards in four of his first five seasons – the only receiver in franchise history to achieve this feat.
Slayton showed up big as a rookie, setting career highs with 10 catches (for 121 yards and two TDs) against the Jets in Week 10 and 154 yards (and two TDs on five receptions) against Philadelphia in Week 14.
In Week 15, he caught Eli Manning’s final career TD pass during a win over Miami. He finished the season with 48 catches (fourth among NFL rookies) for 740 yards, and his eight touchdown grabs tied Tennessee’s A.J. Brown for the most among the rookie class.
In 2020, Slayton ranked third in the NFL by producing first downs on 80% of his receptions (40 conversions on 50 catches). He keyed the team’s run to the 2022 playoffs despite being buried on the depth chart at the start of the season, finishing with a team-leading 724 yards on 46 catches (third on the team).
Last season, Slayton’s 32-yard TD grab in the Week 17 win over Indianapolis lifted him into third place in team history with 13 career touchdown receptions of at least 30 yards.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
In April, Slayton decided to switch his Giants jersey from No. 86 to No. 18. He wore No. 81 while playing in college at Auburn.
Seventh-round tight end Thomas Fidone II, out of Nebraska, was issued No. 86 when he arrived at Giants’ rookie minicamp this year.
He was the team’s first of two selections in the round. Fidone was a member of the Mackey Award Watch List as the nation’s most outstanding tight end. He entered the draft after finishing his junior season with career highs of 36 catches and 373 receiving yards.
