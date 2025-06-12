No. 87 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 87 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore #87 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
END Don McCafferty (1946), END Dick Duden (1949), END Leo Skladany (1950), WR-HB-DB Bob Wilkinson (1951-52), END Bob Topp (1954), DE John Hall (1955), LB Jerry Hillebrand (1963-66), TE Rich Kotite (1969-72), TE John Strada (1974), TE Gary Shirk (1976-82), WR Byron Williams (1983-85), WR Solomon Miller (1986), WR Lewis Bennett (1987), TE Tim Sherwin (1988), TE Howard Cross (1989-2001), WR Daryl Jones (2022), WR Willie Ponder (2003-05), WR Domenik Hixon (2007-2012), WR Sterling Shepard (2016-20), WR Marcus Johnson (2022), WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (2024),
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Tight end Howard Cross spent all 13 of his NFL seasons with the Giants (1989-2001) and was primarily known as one of the most effective blockers at his position, thanks to his bulky frame, intelligence, strength, and technique.
He often lined up in combination with starting tight end Mark Bavaro during the 1990 Super Bowl season and was the starter for the 2000 NFC championship team.
Cross ranks third in franchise history with 207 regular season appearances, having missed only one game in his pro career – he did not face Washington in Week 9 of the 1995 season after minor knee surgery.
Cross was the Giants’ sixth-round pick out of Alabama in 1989. He was the eighth tight end taken in his class and played more NFL seasons than any other tight end from that group, other than Wesley Walls (14 seasons).
In 2007, Cross joined the Giants Radio Network as a sideline reporter, marking a close association with the franchise that spans over 30 combined seasons.
He was named to the NFL’s All-Rookie Team by the Pro Football Writers of America despite catching just six passes for 107 yards and a TD in 16 games.
Cross came up clutch in the 1990 postseason with a 5-yard TD grab in the NFC Divisional Round win against Chicago and four receptions for three first downs and 39 yards in the 20-19 thriller over Buffalo in Super Bowl XXV. He also caught a pass vs. Baltimore in Super Bowl XXXV.
In 1992, Cross set single-game career highs when he caught seven passes for 77 yards (with a TD) against Dallas. He snared two TD passes in a game twice - against Washington (1993) and Arizona (1994). He established single-season personal standards with five TD receptions (1993) and 31 catches for 364 yards (1994).
The Giants ran for at least 200 yards in a game 17 times while Cross played for the team. During that same stretch, NFL clubs combined for just 153 games of at least 200 rushing yards.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was issued No. 87 after he signed with the Giants following the 2024 regular season opener, less than two weeks after he was waived by Carolina (2023).
He was immediately installed as the kickoff returner and finished the season with a 34.6-yard average on 11 returns, highlighted by a 100-yard touchdown against Indianapolis in Week 17.
It was the team’s first KOR for a TD since 2015 and matched Dwayne Harris (2015), Clarence Childs (1964), and Emlen Tunnell (1951) for the longest KOR in franchise history.
Smith-Marsette has also spent time in Minnesota (2021), Chicago, and Kansas City (2022).
