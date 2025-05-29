No. 99 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 99 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore No. 99 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
LB Kervin Wyatt (1980), DE Reggie Carr (1987), LB-LS Steve DeOssie (1989-93), DT Chris Maumalanga 1994, DT Christian Peter (1997-2000), DT Ross Kolodziej (2011), DE Byron Frisch (2002), DL Keith Washington (2003-04), DT Damane Duckett (2005), DT Lance Legree (2006), DT Russell Davis (2007), DE Renaldo Wynn (2008), DT Chris Canty (2009-12), DT Cullen Jenkins (2013-15), DT Robert Thomas (2016-17), DT Mario Edwards (2018), DL Leonard Williams (2019-23), PK Jude McAtamney (2024).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Defensive lineman Leonard Williams spent parts of five seasons with the Giants. He proved to be one of the NFL's most underrated all-around defensive linemen – being ignored for season-ending accolades despite often teaming up with All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II to become a formidable duo up front.
The Giants sent a 2020 third- and conditional 2021 fifth-round draft choice to the New York Jets for Williams, a 2016 AFC Pro Bowl pick at defensive end, just before the NFL’s trade deadline in 2019.
He finished the season mostly as an end, but things dramatically changed the following year when the team split his time as a three-technique defensive tackle on passing downs.
Williams set career highs with 11.5 sacks and 30 quarterback hits while establishing a new personal standard with 14 tackles for a loss (which he has since eclipsed).
He wreaked havoc in the 23-19 season-ending victory over the Dallas Cowboys with seven tackles, three sacks, and a pass breakup.
In 2021, Williams logged 6.5 sacks and a personal-best 81 tackles while enhancing his strong play against the run. A highly-respected team leader, he was a bit slowed by injuries over the next season-and-a-half, yet he made some critical plays as a member of the 2022 playoff-bound squad.
Williams recovered a fumble in the final minutes to seal a victory over Baltimore in Week 6 and did it again to stop Washington in Week 15. He also forced a fourth-quarter fumble to help preserve a win over Houston in Week 10.
Williams was traded to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2024 second and 2025 fifth-round pick. Upon arriving in Seattle, the lineman told reporters that Giants general manager Joe Schoen had offered him the opportunity to nix the deal, clear the way to be moved to Seattle, or agree to be traded to the Buffalo Bills even though he did not have a no-trade clause. Williams opted for Seattle since he had previous associations with a few of the Seahawks and their staff.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris was issued No. 99 upon signing with the Giants after leaving the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent. He started his pro career as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears (2016-20) before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2021-24), who traded him to Seattle in the middle of last season.
However, it is unknown whether he will keep the number because it has also been worn by kicker Jude McAtamney, a season-long practice squad player who was active for one game during the 2024 season.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.