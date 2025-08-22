Number 16 and the NY Giants Player Who Wore It Best
The countdown to the start of the New York Giants’ 2025 season is underway, as we’re now 16 days away from the opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. To count down the days until then, we look at the best players to wear the corresponding number for the Giants.
Who Wore No. 16 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
FB-TB-HB Jack McBride (1925), E-B Dutch Webber (1926), C Art Stevenson (1926), E-B Cliff Marker (1927), WB-HB Mule Wilson (1930), B Tillie Manton (1936-38), T Jim Little (1945), HB-WB-DB John Atwood (1948), HB Jim Ostendarp (1950-51), HB-FL-DB-WR Frank Gifford (1952-64), QB Milt Plum (1969), QB Norm Snead (1972-76)
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
The history books will show that the late Wellington Mara, patriarch of the New York Giants, was the father of 11 children. But there was a special “12th” child with whom Mara thought of as another son, and that individual was none other than the late Frank Gifford.
The multitalented Gifford, who in his day was a heartthrob, became the first NFL player to be named to the Pro Bowl two consecutive years at different positions, first as a defensive back in 1953 and then as an offensive back in 1954.
Gifford stepped away from the game after the 1960 season, after suffering a significant injury. Having healed up, he returned in 1962, taking on the flanker role for the Giants. He played two more seasons after that, retiring in 1964 as the team’s touchdown record holder (78), before transitioning to broadcasting, where he would become a staple of the Monday Night Football broadcast team and for CBS.
Gifford capped his Giants 12-year career, having appeared in 136 games with 129 starts and recording 3,609 rushing yards on 840 carries with 34 touchdowns, and 367 receptions for 5,434 yards and 43 receiving touchdowns. In 1956, Gifford recorded a career-best 1,422 scrimmage yards, the first of three seasons in which he’d top the 1,000 all-purpose yard mark during his career.
Voted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977–his presenter was Wellington Mara–Gifford also earned eight Pro Bowl berths, four All-Pro nods, and was named MVP by the UPI and NEA in 1956, the year the Giants won the NFL Championship. Gifford was also named to the Hall of Fame’s All 1950s Team and was voted the Sporting News Player of the Year in 1956.
Last year, Gifford was voted as No. 4 on the Top 100 all-time New York Giants 100th anniversary team.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
The Giants retired No. 16 in honor of Frank Gifford, who, while not the last Giant to wear the number, was the best.
